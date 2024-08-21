A MATTER OF TIME, Featuring the Works of Ken Cro-Ken and Matt Sullivan to be Presented at Gallery 2B&2C

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2B&2C: The Ken Cro-Ken Memorial Foundation presents A Matter of Time, the music of Matt Sullivan and the artworks of Ken Kro-Ken from Monday, August 24th through Monday, September 30 at Gallery 2B&2C, 9 Avenue B in Manhattan's Alphabet City/East Village.

Ken Cro-Ken often referred to his painting process as Time Released. Similarly, music is inherently a time released process, especially Matt Sullivan's. He says, "Ken and I always referred to our performances as "Time Released." So, in addition to Ken's extraordinary painting will be music of all kinds, much of it composed by me."

In 2011, a New York Times review of one their performances said, "The most unusual work I encountered was MultipleOness, an intriguing performance art piece by the oboist Matt Sullivan and the painter Ken Cro-Ken. While Mr. Sullivan played a melancholy lament over recorded sounds, Mr. Cro-Ken poured liquids onto a canvas projected onto a video screen. The colorful liquids flowed through the painting's raised services like yellow lava, swirling in strange tandem with the oboe's melancholy tunes.

For a complete list of A Matter of Time events, visit https://2b-2c.org/.

A Matter of Time events have a $10 suggested donation. Seating is limited so please make a reservation at leonid@2b-2c.org.

These presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Matt Sullivan, Founder/Director of 2B&2C: The Ken Cro-Ken Memorial Foundation is an oboist/English hornist, digital hornist, composer/improviser, cultural activist and Buffet Performing Artist. His performances have been praised by The New York Times as "gorgeously lyrical" and the New Yorker for performance/programming called the "cutting edge". As composer, his innovative works for oboe, English horn and digital horn, have been featured on WNYC and WQXR, and nationally on National Public Radio and Voice of America.

Sullivan began his professional career at the age of 17 with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Wind Quintet and the Miami Philharmonic at the age of 21. Matt has been a member of Quintet of the Americas since 1980. His electro-acoustic trio, First Avenue (1981 - 2004) was one of classical music's only improvising trios ("Solace and adventure floating in the unforeseen" - NY Times). He's performed at venues include the Palladium, Roulette, The Kitchen, CBGBs, Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, The American Embassy in Kharkiv, Ukraine and others.

Matt Sullivan served as Director of both the Double Reeds Studies Program and the Woodwind Studies Program at New York University Steinhardt School's Music Performing Arts Professions (2004 - 2022) and Princeton University (1991-2022). Sullivan has been a Performing Artist for Buffet Crampon since 1997 and plays exclusively on Buffet Greenline Oboe. Sullivan's new art/performance space, 2B&2C: The Ken Cro-Ken Memorial Foundation, is quickly becoming one of the East Village's most exciting art/performance venues.

For more event information, contact Matt Sullivan @ Matt.Sullivan@2b-2c.org or call 917-856 -5716.