A GLORIOUS VISION Comes to Summerfest 2019

"It will be strange, when the hour comes when he is satiated with her and she with him - Can these people be satiated with each other?" - Anton Peschka 1911

Oliver Lehne brings to life Walburga (Wally) Neuzil, telling the story of Egon Schiele's model, business manager, and lover. An independent woman from the lower class struggles to make a place for herself in the world and in a great artist's heart. Wally Neuzil was a modern woman of her own creation in the dawn of World War I.

Rachel Ingram's insightful direction takes us back to times of hope, strength, and heartache as we follow Wally Neuzil through her short life, telling her story for the first time.

Marina Shay* takes the stage as Wally Neuzil with the ensemble of Ben Lorenz*, Brian Kelly, and Laura Borgwardt creating the cast of characters that defined her journey as Egon Shiele's lover and partner.

"A Glorious Vision" has 3 performances at Hudson Guild at 441 W. 26th street.

September 30th, 2019 at 9:00pm

October 2nd, 2019 at 9:00pm

October 5th, 2019 at 6:30pm

Tickets are available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4254109

*Denotes a member of Actors Equity





