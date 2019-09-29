A GLORIOUS VISION Comes to Summerfest 2019
"It will be strange, when the hour comes when he is satiated with her and she with him - Can these people be satiated with each other?" - Anton Peschka 1911
Oliver Lehne brings to life Walburga (Wally) Neuzil, telling the story of Egon Schiele's model, business manager, and lover. An independent woman from the lower class struggles to make a place for herself in the world and in a great artist's heart. Wally Neuzil was a modern woman of her own creation in the dawn of World War I.
Rachel Ingram's insightful direction takes us back to times of hope, strength, and heartache as we follow Wally Neuzil through her short life, telling her story for the first time.
Marina Shay* takes the stage as Wally Neuzil with the ensemble of Ben Lorenz*, Brian Kelly, and Laura Borgwardt creating the cast of characters that defined her journey as Egon Shiele's lover and partner.
"A Glorious Vision" has 3 performances at Hudson Guild at 441 W. 26th street.
September 30th, 2019 at 9:00pm
October 2nd, 2019 at 9:00pm
October 5th, 2019 at 6:30pm
Tickets are available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4254109
*Denotes a member of Actors Equity
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Mean Girls is ready to do this thing on tour! The Mean Girls tour just opened in Buffalo, New York and reviews are coming in! See what critics had to ... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At ALMOST FAMOUS At The Old Globe
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the The Old Globe's world premiere musical Almost Famous, with book and lyrics by Academy Award winner and San Diego... (read more)
TodayTix Will Throw a Beetlejuice Black & White Ball with Host, Alex Brightman 10/21
TodayTix Presents, the new live events series from TodayTix, invites fans of the strange and unusual for a night out in the Netherworld at the Beetlej... (read more)
Two Shakespeare Theatres To Close 'Due To Brexit'
The BBC reports that two pop-up Shakespeare theatres run by Lunchbox Theatrical Productions will close and face liquidation following an economic down... (read more)
Breaking: Mare Winningham, Todd Almond, Caitlin Houlahan & More Will Return for GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY on Broadway
Casting has been announced today for the Broadway production of the hit musical Girl from the North Country. Reprising their roles from the production... (read more)
VIDEO: Alice Ripley Stars In North Shore Music Theatres's SUNSET BOULEVARD
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Alice Ripley as Norma Desmond in North Shore Music Theatre's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Masterwork, SUNSET... (read more)