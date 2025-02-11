A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Musical Biopic Sets Home Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown has detailed its home release, arriving on digital platforms (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home) on February 25. Additionally, fans can bring home the film in 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision along with Atmos audio on April 1.

Directed by Academy Award nominee James Mangold, A Complete Unknown offers an intimate portrayal of Bob Dylan's transformative years in the early 1960s. Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet delivers a captivating performance as Dylan, capturing his evolution from a burgeoning folk artist to a cultural icon. The film delves into Dylan's relationships with contemporaries like Woody Guthrie (Scoot McNairy), Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro), and Pete Seeger (Edward Norton), whose influence shaped his early sound and whose reaction to Dylan’s electric set at Newport became the stuff of legend.

A Complete Unknown has been nominated for 8 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director James Mangold and Best Actor Timothée Chalamet as well as 6 BAFTA Awards including Best Actor Timothée Chalamet, Best Supporting Actor Edward Norton and Best Picture, and 3 Golden Globe Awards® Nominations including Best Actor Timothée Chalamet, Best Supporting Actor Edward Norton and Best Drama Picture.

The film also received 4 SAG Awards nominations including for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and a PGA and WGA Awards nomination. Mangold was nominated for the DGA Awards, his first DGA nod.

Bonus Features