A CHRISTMAS CAROL Musical Starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Lands at Apple

Apple is in final negotiations to pick up the musical reimagining of A Christmas Carol starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ferrell and Reynolds will star in the musical, that will be directed by Sean Anders and John Morris.

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is the famous tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

Ferrell is producing the film with Jessica Elbaum via their Gloria Sanchez label and Reynolds will also be producing with George Dewey via the duo's Maximum Effort banner. Directors Anders and Morris will also produce with their label, Two Grown Men.

It was recently announced that a stage version of A Christmas Carol would be hitting Broadway for eight weeks following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. The production will star Campbell Scott, Andrea Martin, and LaChanze.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.





