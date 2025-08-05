A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Marks 60 Years with Special Soundtrack Reissues

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To mark the 60th anniversary of A Charlie Brown Christmas, as well as the 75th anniversary of PEANUTS, Craft Recordings will release a range of collectible vinyl reissues, beginning with a zoetrope pressing, available September 12th. Click here to see all editions and pre-order.

Centered by an image of Charlie Brown and the PEANUTS gang caroling in the snow, Side A features five snowy zoetrope scenes—each offering an animated moment from the holiday special as the record spins. Side B pays homage to the musical side of PEANUTS, with an image of Schroeder, Lucy, and Snoopy at the piano, plus five zoetrope scenes that bring the PEANUTS gang’s band to life.

Also available on August 29th is a classic black vinyl pressing of the album, housed in a dazzling anniversary holographic foil jacket. Additionally, fans can find limited-edition pressings of the holographic edition, including Red & Gold Tinsel-colored vinyl (Walmart), Neon Green (Best Buy), Ultra-Clear Glitter (CraftRecordings.com), and Blizzard-Swirl (Urban Outfitters, available October 17th).

On September 26th, meanwhile, Barnes & Noble will offer their new 2025 annual exclusive picture disc, featuring the skating scene from the holiday special on one side, and the album cover image on the other. Coming this fall, Target will issue a deluxe holographic foil edition that includes Christmas Tree-colored vinyl and an anniversary poster. Target will also offer an exclusive Emerald Green collectible 4” Tiny Vinyl, featuring two classic songs, “Linus & Lucy” and “Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal),” which plays at 33.3 rpm on most manual turntables and is available on August 8th.

Based on Charles M. Schulz’s popular PEANUTS comic strip, the award-winning animated special was accompanied by a lively score from Bay Area jazz pianist, Vince Guaraldi, who paired original cues (“Linus and Lucy,” “Christmas Time Is Here”) with traditional holiday fare (“O Tannenbaum,” “What Child Is This,” “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing”). Now, more than half a century later and with a 5x platinum certification, it is one of the best-selling jazz albums of all time.

This month, Apple TV+ will release Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, the first Peanuts musical in 37 years. The special features original music by Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, composer, and New York Times bestselling author Ben Folds, as well as Emmy Award-nominated composer Jeff Morrow and Broadway's composing duo, Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner (First Date). Watch the trailer here.