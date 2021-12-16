92Y to Present Gateways Music Festival: The Marian Anderson String Quartet

The 92nd Street Y will present Gateways Music Festival: The Marian Anderson String Quartet as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on April 22, 2022 at 7:30pm. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences, all concerts are also available for streaming. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

THE MARIAN ANDERSON STRING QUARTET

Co-presented with the GATEWAYS MUSIC FESTIVAL

Friday, April 22, 2022, 7:30 PM

In collaboration with the renowned Eastman School of Music's Gateways Music Festival's "Around the Town" Series, the award-winning Marian Anderson String Quartet presents a concert in the intimate Buttenwieser Hall. The critically-acclaimed all-female ensemble has performed at presidential inaugurations, the Library of Congress and more, making history in 1991 when they won the International Cleveland Quartet Competition - the first African American ensemble to win a classical music competition.

"On Being Enslaved"

Rhiannon Giddens: At the Purchaser's Option with Variations (arr. J. Garchik)

JONATHAN MCNAIR: Follow the Drinking Gourd

SAMUEL ADLER: In Memoriam: Marian Anderson

David Wallace: In Honor of Marian Anderson

ANTONIN DVOŘÁK: String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, Op. 96 "American"

JOHN ROSAMON JOHNSON: Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing (arr. J.W. Johnson)