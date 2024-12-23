92NY To Present Pablo Ferrández, Cello & Julio Elizalde, Piano In January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Pablo Ferrández, cello & Julio Elizalde, piano on Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 2pm ET on the David Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall and streaming online.

One of the most gifted, exciting, and charismatic young cellists and in-demand instrumentalists of his generation on the European circuit, Pablo Ferrández appears in his New York City recital debut.

A protégé of Anne-Sophie Mutter and hailed by Le Figaro as "a new cello genius," Ferrández joins us with pianist Julio Elizalde to perform some of the great works of the cello repertoire: Beethoven's Sonata in A Major, Op. 69, Brahms' Sonata in E Minor, Op. 38, and more. Hear this next-generation cello star early in his career.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at https://www.92ny.org/event/pablo-ferrandez-and-julio-elizalde. Online streaming is also available for 72 hours following the performance.

The complete program will feature:

BRUCH Kol Nidrei, Op. 47

BEETHOVEN Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 3 in A Major, Op. 69

RACHMANINOFF Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14

BRAHMS Cello Sonata No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 38

Pablo Ferrández

Prizewinner at the 15th International Tchaikovsky Competition and Sony Classical exclusive artist, Pablo Ferrández is hailed as a "new cello genius" (Le Figaro). A captivating performer, "Ferrández has the lot: technique, mettle, spirit, authority as a soloist, expressivity and charm" (El País).

His debut album on Sony Classical, Reflections, released in 2021, was highly acclaimed by the critics and praised with the Opus Klassik Award. In 2022, Ferrández released his second album, which comprised the Brahms Double Concerto, performed with Anne-Sophie Mutter and the Czech Philharmonic under Manfred Honeck, as well as Clara Schumann's Piano Trio, performed with Mutter and Lambert Orkis, also received rave reviews.

Ferrández has appeared in recent seasons with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Filarmonica della Scala, Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Tonhalle Orchestra, Bayersichen Rundfunk Symphony Orchestra, Munich Philharmonic, HR-Sinfonieorchester, Konzerthaus Berlin Orchestra, NDR Elbphiharmonie Orchestra, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Royal Philharmonic, Orchestra National de France, Israel Philharmonic, Oslo Philharmonic and Seoul Philharmonic. He has also toured with the London Philharmonic, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Antwerp Symphony and the Czech Philharmonic under Semyon Bychkov. Ferrández is frequently invited to internationally renowned festivals such as Verbier, Salzburg, Dresden, Sion, Tsinandali, Abu Dhabi and Dvořák Prague Festival, among others.

The 2024/25 season brings returns to the Munich Philharmonic, Bamberg Symphony, Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI, London Philharmonic, Spanish National Orchestra, KBS Symphony, and Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo. Ferrández will also debut with NDR Radiophilharmonie Orchester, Belgian National Orchestra, Bergen Philharmonic, Swedish Chamber Orchestra, North Carolina Orchestra and will be Artist-in-Residence at the Tongyeong International Music Festival in South Korea. Additionally, Ferrández will tour with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Borusan Philharmonic, and the WDR Sinfonieorchester under Andrés Orozco-Estrada in Spain. Ferrández will appear alongside Anne-Sofie Mutter and Martha Argerich at Hamburg Elbphilharmonie, with Mutter and Yefim Bronfman on tour in the United States, with Janine Jansen and Denis Kozhukhin at Vienna Musikverien and Kamermuziek Festival Utrecht, and as recitalist in New York, Baltimore, Milan, Florence, Bilbao, Laufen, Munster, as well as at the Aix-en-Provence, Sion, Peralada, Verbier and Abu Dhabi Festivals.

Ferrández plays the Stradivarius "Archinto" 1689, on a generous life-long loan from a member of the Stretton Society. For more information, please visit https://www.pabloferrandez.com.

Julio Elizalde

Praised as a musician of "compelling artistry and power" by The Seattle Times, the gifted Hispanic-American pianist Julio Elizalde is a multifaceted artist who enjoys a unique career as soloist, collaborator, curator, and educator. Elizalde has performed at many of the world's major music centers including Walt Disney Concert Hall (Los Angeles), Davies Symphony Hall (San Francisco), Koerner Hall (Toronto), Alice Tully Hall (New York), Kioi Hall (Tokyo), Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall, Seoul Arts Center, Teatro Colón (Buenos Aires), St. Paul's Knightsbridge (London), National Centre for the Performing Arts (Beijing), Shanghai Oriental Arts Center, Palacio de Bellas Artes (Mexico City), National Concert Hall (Taipei), and the Esplanade Concert Hall (Singapore), among many others.

For nearly a decade, Elizalde has appeared as recital partner to world-renowned violinists Ray Chen and Sarah Chang, and has collaborated with many of the leading artists of our time, including Pablo Ferrández, Kian Soltani, Pamela Frank, Robert McDonald, and members of the Juilliard, Cleveland, Takács, Kronos, Brentano, St. Lawrence, and Dover string quartets. As a founding member of the N-E-W Trio, he won the grand prize at the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and received the Harvard Musical Association's prestigious Arthur W. Foote Prize. As part of the trio, he performed for notable American politicians including President Bill Clinton and Secretaries of State Condoleeza Rice and Henry Kissinger.

A champion of new music, Elizalde has collaborated with celebrated composers such as Osvaldo Golijov, Stephen Hough, Adolphus Hailstork, and Michael Stephen Brown. He was a featured artist on the soundtrack composed by Academy Award-winner Howard Shore for the film Jimmy P., starring Benicio Del Toro.

Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Elizalde is a graduate of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, where he earned a bachelor's degree with honors as a student of Paul Hersh. He holds master's and doctoral degrees from The Juilliard School, where he studied with Jerome Lowenthal, Joseph Kalichstein, and Robert McDonald. Since 2014, Elizalde has served as artistic director of the Olympic Music Festival outside Seattle, Washington, and he is currently the associate chair of strings and piano chamber music at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. https://juliothepianist.com/

About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.