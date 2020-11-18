Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Nikki Renee Daniels' Birdland Concert!
Nikki Renee Daniels is stopping by Birdland on November 19 at 7pm ET!
There's no doubt Nikki Renee Daniels can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of her past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on Thursday, November 19 at 7pm ET!
Spend the evening with Nikki Renee Daniels as she sings songs from her Broadway career and personal life. She explores the journey from young actor to motherhood and everything in between. As we live in these challenging times, Ms. Daniels brings an uplifting message of hope.
Somewhere Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz with her husband, Jeff Kready, and daughters
Love is An Open Door from Frozen with her husband and daughter
Spark of Creation from Children of Eden at Broadway for Obama
Home by Scott Alan
Colored Woman from Memphis at CCM's 2011 Showcase Cabaret
Somewhere Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz
Forever Child at 54 Below's The Songs of Anderson & Petty
Home from The Wiz
