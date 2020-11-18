8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Nikki Renee Daniels' Birdland Concert!

There's no doubt Nikki Renee Daniels can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of her past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on Thursday, November 19 at 7pm ET!

Spend the evening with Nikki Renee Daniels as she sings songs from her Broadway career and personal life. She explores the journey from young actor to motherhood and everything in between. As we live in these challenging times, Ms. Daniels brings an uplifting message of hope.

Somewhere Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz with her husband, Jeff Kready, and daughters

Love is An Open Door from Frozen with her husband and daughter

Spark of Creation from Children of Eden at Broadway for Obama

Home by Scott Alan

Colored Woman from Memphis at CCM's 2011 Showcase Cabaret

Somewhere Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz

Forever Child at 54 Below's The Songs of Anderson & Petty

Home from The Wiz

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You