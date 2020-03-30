54BelowatHome Series Adds Joe Iconis, Melissa Errico, Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner, and More!

Feinstein's/54 Below has added shows to #54BelowatHome, a series of streamed performances to provide theater fans everywhere with artistic content from their favorite artists.

#54BelowatHome features shows from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives, which will be streamed as one-time only events on YouTube at a scheduled date and time. In addition, the schedule will also include a number of live sets from artists whose shows have been postponed, as well as upcoming acts, offering previews of their shows via Facebook Live. These sets will be streamed from homes or other safe spaces.

A few highlights from added shows include:

Melissa Errico: Funny, I'm a Woman with Children - Wednesday, April 1 at 6:30pm

Watch the actual opening night concert - held on an April Fool's Day evening - that led to a sold out run, and a few months later, a second sold out run! Giddy and joyful and singing passionately, Melissa debuted this brand new show, singing and talking about the absurdities and ins and outs of romance and motherhood. Treating the 54 stage like a spontaneous and intimate party, she talks candidly about her teenage years, her mother's world view, getting started on Broadway, recovering from a broken heart, meeting her husband and having and raising her children. This acoustic evening featured an eclectic range of songs from Joni Mitchell, Jerry Herman, Lerner & Loewe, Michel Legrand, Sondheim, and a heart-rending rendition of "Always Better" from The Bridges Of Madison County by Jason Robert Brown. There is also a rare duet with her singer songwriter brother Mike Errico that you don't want to miss!

Joined by acclaimed pianist Tedd Firth, it was, for the first time, an evening without her usual larger band -- but Melissa simply with piano, voice and guitar, putting her heart on her sleeve, asking us how we connect and bringing us all closer with her vivacious warmth and soaring vocals.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - Wednesday, April 22 at 6:30pm

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to sing with a crowd and in lights. Until tonight. Featuring Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Etai Benson (The Band's Visit, Wicked), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Jawan M. Jackson (Ain't Too Proud), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Beautiful), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Manu Narayan (My Fair Lady, Merrily We Roll Along), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Alexandra Silber (Master Class, Fiddler on The Roof), Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels, Spring Awakening), Emerson Steele (Violet), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Freaky Friday). Hosted and Conceived by Alexandra Silber, musical direction by Ben Caplan, and produced by Jen Sandler.

54 Sings Legally Blonde - Friday, April 24 at 6:30pm

OMIGOD YOU GUYS! The songs of Legally Blonde: The Musical are hitting the Feinstein's/54 Below stage. Featuring Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked, Rock of Ages), Haven Burton (Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots, Shrek), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Bobby Conte Thornton (Company, A Bronx Tale), Tracy Jai Edwards (Legally Blonde OBC), Raven Thomas (Hamilton), Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, Head Over Heels), DeLaney Westfall (Beautiful, Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd), Shea Renne (Allegiance), Ed Watts (Scandalous, Book of Mormon), Darius Wright (Pretty Woman, A Bronx Tale, Matilda), Gwynne Wood, Jessica Kundla, Salome B. Smith, Esteban Suero, Lauren Urso, Sonya Venugopal, and Jonathan Young. Produced and directed by Abby DePhillips and Matt Redmond with music direction by Rebekah Bruce Parker.

Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: Unattached - Sunday, April 26 at 6:30pm

New York City - they could never leave you. Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner are UNATTACHED! and ready to tear the paint off the walls of Feinstein's/54 Below with both new material and some of their old favorites. Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner received a Tony Award co-nomination for their role(s) as the conjoined twins, Daisy and Violet Hilton, in the original Broadway production of Side Show. Separately, Alice and Emily have starred in numerous other Broadway shows including The Full Monty, Next To Normal, Billy Elliot, The Rocky Horror Show, and many more. Alice received a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Next to Normal.

Christine Andreas - Wednesday, April 29 at 6:30pm

If you are finding it a little challenging navigating the current waters of life in our beloved USA, well...so is Christine Andreas. To encourage herself, she put together AND SO IT GOES....Life & Love, Lost & Found. Ms. Andreas is a multiple award-winning singer, actress, two-time Tony Award nominee, and recipient of the Mabel Mercer, Bistro & Donald F. Smith Awards. She won theatre-goers hearts on Broadway as Eliza in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony nomination), and On Your Toes (Tony nomination). Featuring special guest Marco Romano with musical direction by Martin Silvestri.

Joe Iconis & Lauren Marcus: Love Letter - Friday, May 1 at 6:30pm

Writer-performers and real-life married couple Mr. Joe Iconis and Ms. Lauren Marcus take on Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash in this wild show featuring songs made famous by and inspired by the coolest couple in outlaw country. Backed by a pair of actor/singer/multi-instrumentalists, this husband and wife duo will tackle romantic collaborations, artistic relationships, volatile partnerships, live, death, and everything in between. Featuring original songs in addition to a host of re-imagined Cash/Carter classics, the evening is a fiery Love Letter from one pair of mavericks to another. Featuring Ian Kagey and Gerard Canonico. Directed by Max Friedman.

54 Celebrates Mel Brooks - Thursday, May 7 at 6:30pm

Got High Anxiety over the winter? Well, Springtime with Mel Brooks is coming! Giddy up on your Blazing Saddles and join us for a night of hilarity! Featuring Nick Cearley (Pageant, The Skivvies), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Veanne Cox (An American in Paris, Caroline, Or Change), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander), Timothy Hughes (Hadestown, Frozen), Richard Kind (TV's "Spin City," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," The Producers), Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, The Dressing Room Project), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Lauren Molina (Desperate Measures, The Skivvies), Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten!), Tony Award nominee Lee Roy Reams (The Producers, 42nd Street), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Don Darryl Rivera (Aladdin), Angie Schworer (The Producers, The Prom), Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!), Olivier Award winner Leigh Zimmerman (The Producers, A Chorus Line), Remy Germinario (Buyer and Cellar), Mia Gerachis (Elf), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Lindsay Lavin (Truffles, Titanique), Rhetta Mykeal (GATSBY: A New Musical), and Ben Schrager (Indecent). Hosted by Richard Kind, musical direction by Ben Caplan, and directed and produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner.

Visit 54Below.com/54BelowatHome for the most up to date schedule.





