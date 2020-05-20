54BelowatHome Adds Lea Salonga, Mandy Gonzalez, Paulo Szot, Rachel Tucker and More to Upcoming Lineup

Feinstein's/54 Below has announced that 10 new shows have been added to #54BelowatHome, a series of streamed performances to provide theater fans everywhere with artistic content from their favorite artists.

#54BelowatHome features shows from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives, which will be streamed as one-time only events on YouTube at a scheduled date and time. The following shows have been added to the schedule:

THE BROADHURST AT 100! 54 CELEBRATES THE BROADHURST THEATRE

- Fri, May 29 at 6:30pm EDT

Fiorello!, Cabaret, Dancin', Anastasia.

Those four musicals, plus many others, all made their Broadway debut on West 44th Street at the historic Broadhurst Theatre. Celebrating its 100th birthday this year, the Broadhurst is going to get a fabulous centennial celebration at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Join us for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to grace the Broadhurst stage! The Untold Stories of Broadway's Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Behind the Curtain's Robert W Schneider will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the theatre that has been home to such legends as Daniel Radcliffe, Nathan Lane, Elaine Stritch, Stephen Sondheim, and Neil Simon. Expect some of the Broadhurst's favorite artists to make an appearance and wish this magical theater a happy 100th birthday!

Featuring:

Jerry Adler (Oh What a Lovely War), Eli Bolin (Found, Volley Girls), Jim Brochu (Zero Hour), Carole Demas (Grease), Wayne Cilento (Dancin'), Josh Franklin (Grease), Marcy Harriell (Lennon), Sarah Charles Lewis (Tuck Everlasting), Howard McGillin (Kiss of the Spiderwoman), John Miller (Mozart in the Jungle), Christiane Noll (Ragtime), Alice Ripley (American Psycho, Next To Normal), Don Scardino (Godspell, Lennon), Rebecca Spigelman (Hairspray), and a Trivia Contest Video with Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, Broadway Bound).

Hosted by Robert W. Schneider & Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Robert Creighton: Holiday Happy! - Saturday, May 30 at 6:30pm EDT

Broadway quadruple threat, Robert Creighton, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the third time since his debut here which garnered him the 2014 Bistro Award for Outstanding Entertainer. This time it's a concert to celebrate the season: Robert Creighton: Holiday Happy!

Robert was most memorably seen as the title character in the hit off-Broadway show Cagney at The Westside Theatre which he co-authored, and most recently, he returned to Broadway as the Duke of Weselton in Disney Theatrical's Frozen at the St James Theater.

Musical director Matt Perri (Bandstand, Cagney) leads a swingin' trio through the set. The evening will be enhanced by Audrey Bennett, Mattea Conforti, Brooklyn Nelson, and Ayla Schwartz, the four rising stars who play young Anna and Elsa in the upcoming Disney's Frozen.

Robert will sing his favorite holiday tunes and also share some original music and stories. It's the perfect night to spark the joyful spirit of the season.

54 Sings the Jonas Brothers - Tuesday, June 2 at 6:30pm EDT

Have you been to the Year 3000? Have you caught the Lovebug or unknowingly sent out an S.O.S.? Don't second-guess; you may be a Jonas Brothers fan.

Featuring chart-topping hits like "Burning Up," "When You Look Me in The Eyes," and "Hold On," 54 Below Sings Jonas Brothers is the first showcase of the music of the Jonas Brothers at Feinstein's/54 Below, a musical catalogue that spans over 8 years and gained the group a Grammy nomination and countless Teen Choice Awards. Though Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas parted ways as a band in 2013 to pursue solo projects, the music these siblings crafted lives on in the hearts and iPod nanos of many now twenty-somethings across the globe.

If you find yourself replaying that chart-topping, late 2000s Spotify playlist, listening to Nick Jonas' solos in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, or drowning in Disney Channel nostalgia, this concert just may be for you. Produced and directed by Amy Sapp. Music direction by Daniel Mertzlufft.

Featuring Robyn Adele Anderson (YouTube), Melanie Brook (50 Shades! The Musical Parody, The Mash-Up Project), DeMarius R. Copes (Mean Girls, Newsies National Tour), Michael Hull (That Golden Girls Show, Avenue Q), Keaton Jadwin (Theatre Bunny at Feinstein's/54 Below), Cory Jeacoma (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Peter LaPrade (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), Rachel Lind (Friends: I Was There For You), Erica Mini (Friends: I Was There For You), Alex Prakken (Newsies National Tour), Kimberly Jenna Simon (Science of Musical Comedy at Feinstein's/54 Below), Allie Trimm (13, Bye Bye Birdie), and Sarah Wyatt (Where Angels Fear to Tread, A Comedy of Tenors).

Paulo Szot: Salute to Broadway - June 6 at 6:30pm EDT

Tony Award winner Paulo Szot (South Pacific) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the seventh time! Come see and hear the sizzling Brazilian baritone pay tribute to Broadway in a brand new show. Paulo and musical director Billy Stritch will present a concert of songs that inspire Paulo as an artist, from "Some Enchanted Evening" to "This Nearly Was Mine" to "If Ever I Would Leave You". Expect selections from beloved musicals to celebrate 10 years since Paulo's debut on Broadway, and standards from the Great American Songbook as well. It will be a grand, nostalgic walk through Golden Age music, interpreted by one of the greatest male voices ever to be heard on the Broadway stage. An evening not be missed.

Eli Bolin & Allison Posner - Tuesday, June 9 at 6:30pm EDT

Husband/wife team and Feinstein's/54 Below mainstays Eli Bolin (Found, Volleygirls, Skippyjon Jones Snow What) and Allison Posner (Volleygirls, The Last Song of Eddie Scourge) return with their first ever duo show, featuring duets - both together and apart - as they pair off with friends from on and off Broadway. The evening will run the gamut from original songs to their favorites from the worlds of theater and pop, with stories, music, and the occasional magic trick.

Featuring Nick Blaemire (tick, tick...BOOM!, Godspell), Juwan Crawley (Aladdin, Spamilton), Alysha Deslorieux (Once On This Island, Hamilton), Richard Kind (The Big Knife, The Producers), John Mulaney (Oh, Hello, "Saturday Night Live," Kid Gorgeous), Veronica Reyes-How (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Ethan Slater (Spongeob Squarepants - Tony Award nomination).

The evening is directed by Laura Pietropinto, music directed by Julie McBride, and produced by Abigail Friedman and Annie Shea Hulcher.

New Musical: Three Points of Contact by Ryan Scott Oliver -- Wednesday, June 10 at 6:30pm EDT

Ryan Scott Oliver returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with an evening of brand-new songs from his provocative new pop-rock musical-in-progress, Three Points of Contact.

The story of Three Points of Contact revolves around newlyweds "Pooch" and Amy Harvey, who are proud of their progressive views on sex and marriage and anxious for their forthcoming child. When they miscarry and struggle to conceive again, their marriage (and their sex-life) strains to the brink; so much so that when Amy re-deploys for her second tour of Iraq and Pooch takes on an attractive pupil, they must confront the question:

"In a world where most marriages end in divorce ...

Who wants to be like most marriages?"

Starring Britney Coleman (Sunset Boulevard), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Katie Rose Clarke (Miss Saigon), Eric William Morris (Be More Chill), John-Michael Lyles (Sweeney Todd), Emily Rogers (If/Then), Pomme Koch (The Band's Visit), and featuring Ian Fairlee, Mary Claire Miskell, David Park, and Bethany Perkins.

Directed by Marshall Pailet (Baghdaddy)

Music Direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross, leading a 7-piece band featuring Allison Seidner, Jeremy Yaddaw, Matt Hinkley, Joseph Wallace, and Hiroko Taguchi.

Rachel Tucker - Friday, June 12 at 6:30pm EDT

Following starring roles in London and a triumphant run as Elphaba in Wicked the Musical, Rachel Tucker returns with an encore of her hit cabaret show, which transferred to New York after two sell-out London runs and a UK Tour. In March 2020, as the New York shutdown took effect, Rachel had just started a run as Captain Beverly Bass in the Broadway production of Come From Away, returning to the role she had played in the West End for over a year and which had earned her an Olivier nomination.

Rachel reprised her role as Elphaba in London's West End, as part of the show's West End 10th Anniversary cast, having also previously played the role to great acclaim in London for 3 years, where she holds the title of longest consecutive running Elphaba and won the 2011 WhatsOnStage award for Best Takeover in a Role. Rachel was the recipient of the Best Female Replacement Award at the 2016 Broadway.com Audience Awards for playing the role on Broadway in 2016. Rachel made her Broadway debut in late 2014 in Sting's musical The Last Ship, creating the role of Meg Dawson, to rave reviews.

Rachel Tucker: Live at Feinstein's/54 Below was directed by Guy Retallack, who directed both of Rachel's previously successful one-woman shows in London, and was brought to you by Fane Productions.

Rachel was joined at this performance by special guest Kara Lindsay, who was her co-star in Wicked on Broadway.

Lea Salonga - Saturday, June 13 at 6:30pm EDT

Lea Salonga returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a show The New York Times called "one of the year's most satisfying cabaret shows" and Theatermania touted as "unmissable"! Salonga smartly weaves together a set list of her favorite standards, go-to pop tunes, and Broadway ballads. This trio of piano, guitar, and voice ensures an intimate experience with a true Broadway icon. This show was part of Ms. Salonga's record-breaking run of 15 sold out performances in the spring of 2017!

Salonga is a Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner for originating the role of Kim in Miss Saigon. She has also starred on Broadway in Once on this Island, Allegiance, Les Misérables and Flower Drum Song. She has voiced two singing princesses in Disney animated films (Jasmine in Aladdin and Mulan in Mulan), appeared in both the 10th and 25th Anniversary concerts of Les Misérables, and toured the globe as a concert artist and released numerous solo recordings.

Mandy Gonzalez: Raise the Roof - Saturday, June 20 at 6:30pm EDT

Mandy Gonzalez, on the heels of starring in the Tony Award-winning hit musical Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with an unforgettable solo concert. Star of Broadway, television, and film, Mandy is best known for her portrayal of Nina Rosario in In the Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award after originating the role Off-Broadway at 37 Arts. Mandy won an OBIE Award in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', subsequently appearing on Broadway in Tim Rice and Elton John's Aida, Dance of the Vampires, Lennon, and as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway. On screen, Mandy is known for her recent recurring role on ABC's Quantico, as well as on the CBS hit Madam Secretary. This evening with Mandy Gonzalez, taped in Broadway's living room on February 12, 2017, is not to be missed.

An All-Female Casts Presents 1776 - Thursday, July 2 at 6:30pm EDT

Just in time for our nation's birthday, come crack the glass ceiling with Feinstein's/54 Below as we present an all-female cast singing Sherman Edward's seminal piece, 1776. Enjoy this contemporary take on one of Broadway's beloved classics, performed by some of New York's finest leading ladies. America's birth has never felt so fresh, or so feminine. This concert was originally produced as a benefit for DC based non-profit Running Start, which grew out of the Women Under Forty Political Action Committee (WUFPAC), and financially supports young women running for office.

Starring:

Carolee Carmello (Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland) as John Adams

Rema Webb (The Color Purple, Violet) as Abigail Adams

Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked) as Martha Jefferson

Britney Coleman (Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful) as Thomas Jefferson

Krystina Alabado (American Psycho) as the Courier

Bonnie Milligan (Gigantic, Kinky Boots) as Richard Henry Lee

Andréa Burns (On Your Feet, In the Heights) as Edward Rutledge

Kate Rockwell (If/Then, Wicked) as John Dickinson

Mary Testa (First Daughter Suite, Xanadu) as Benjamin Franklin

Also Featuring:

Amy Jo Jackson (Dani Girl) as John Hancock

Bre Jackson (The Color Purple) as Robert Livingston

Allison Posner as Dr. Lyman Hall

Amanda Savan as James Wilson

Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit) as Roger Sherman

Angela Travino as Charles Thomson

Directed by Jenny Leon



Music Directed by Emily Marshall

Produced by Shoshana Feinstein

Visit 54Below.com/54BelowatHome for the most up to date schedule.

