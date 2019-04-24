54 Sings Alanis Morissette Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below Today

Alanis Morissette, who will be represented on Broadway next season with Jagged Little Pill, will be celebrated in story and song at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight at 9:30pm in a concert directed by Robert W. Schneider.

Scheduled to appear in the concerts are La Donna Burns(Follies), Kristy Cates(Wicked), Jennifer DiNoia(Wicked), Molly Griggs(Hello, Dolly), F. Michael Haynie(Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Jessica Hendy(Cats), Diana Huey(The Little Mermaid), Amy Jo Jackson(Fun Home), Sarah Lynn Marion(Ordinary Days), Ezra Menas(Jagged Little Pill), Jenna Najjar(The Three Musketeers), Brian Charles Rooney(The Threepenny Opera),Nathan Salstone(Harry Potter), Lianah Sta. Ana(Miss Saigon), and Donna Vivino(Wicked).

The ensemble will feature Roger Dawley, Gregory Driscoll, Asher Dubin, Atiauna Grant, Samantha Littleford, andJoe Veale.

The concert will be hosted by Robbie Rozelle (Songs From Inside My Locker).

Audiences will hear Alanis' greatest songs, like "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," "Hand In My Pocket," and so many more, sung by the legends of Broadway whose lives have been shaped by the music of Ms. Morissette.

54 SINGS Alanis Morissette will be directed by Robert W. Schneider. The concert will be music directed by Luke Williams. The show is co-produced by Mr. Schneider and Benjamin Nissen.

Schneider said, "Alanis Morissette created a tapestry of musical memories that are still being celebrated today. Her work has left an indelible impression on an entire generation and I am so excited that a few artists from the brilliant Jagged Little Pill, and many other great Broadway shows, are coming together to honor her intelligence, humor, and musicianship, at Feinstein's/54 Below."

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS Alanis Morissette tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551





