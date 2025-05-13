50 FIRST DATES: THE MUSICAL Will Premiere in London in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



50 First Dates: The Musical will open at The Other Palace this September. Performances will run in the Main House from 14 September - 16 November.

What if every day was your first date? 50 First Dates: The Musical brings the heart, hilarity and tropical sunshine of the iconic rom-com to the stage for the first time ever.

He’s falling for her every day—she’s forgetting him every night. When notorious bachelor Henry meets art teacher Lucy, he thinks he’s finally found “the one”. Until the next morning when she wakes up with no memory of their first date…

Starring Georgina Castle (Mean Girls) and Josh St. Clair (Ghost), this brand-new musical is an unmissable love story worth falling for over and over again.

Written by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen) and directed and choreographed by multi-Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), 50 First Dates: The Musical reimagines one of the world’s most beloved romantic comedies for the stage. Packed with infectious original music and laugh-out-loud moments, this is one date night…that you’ll never forget.

Whatever you do, don’t forget about the world premiere of the hilarious and heartwarming 50 First Dates: The Musical – debuting at The Other Palace in London’s West End between 14 September – 16 November 2025.

Based upon the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture 50 First Dates. Screenplay by George Wing.