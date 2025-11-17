4th International Student Arts Incubator Showcase to Take Place at the NYU Production Lab

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The NYU Creative Career Hub will present the 4th International Student Arts Incubator Showcase at the NYU Production Lab on Saturday, November 22, from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The International Student Arts Incubator, a collaborative initiative between NYU's Wasserman Center for Career Development's Creative Career Hub, the Office of Global Services, the Center for Student Life, and the International Student Hub, invites select international students studying the arts at NYU to create new, original works for public exhibition and performance. Each semester, participants work across diverse mediums - from visual art to performance to new media - and present their projects to a New York City audience.

Designed as a career readiness and professional development accelerator, ISA supports young artists in building entrepreneurial skills and preparing for long-term success, both in the United States and internationally. The program offers mentorship opportunities with notable NYU alumni, including James Clements, Co-Artistic Director of Brooklyn-based What Will the Neighbors Say?, who is a former international student himself, as well as immigration information sessions led by Anisha Parikh and Michelle Lassander of the distinguished firm B.A.L.

Daniel Leeman Smith, Manager of the NYU Creative Career Hub, notes, "As more creatives from around the world turned to the Hub for clarity on career paths and U.S. visa challenges, the opportunity to build a truly artist-first incubator emerged. ISA rises to that opportunity with a holistic, responsive system that fuels lasting creative growth."

Tammie L. Swopes, Career Coach and Program Administrator, adds, "ISA is where the foundations of resilient creative careers are sown. By guiding emerging artists in documenting their work, shaping compelling portfolios, and learning the basics of the O-1B visa journey, we provide the knowledge needed to take root and grow in the U.S. arts landscape."

This spring's cohort represents a broad spectrum of disciplines, featuring work in contemporary theatre, live and recorded music, experimental performance, installation, sculpture, multimedia, and beyond. Visual and media art installations will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the NYU Production Lab's lower-level events space (16 Washington Place). A celebratory toast will take place at 6 p.m., followed by an evening of live performances and 10-minute film screenings beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Downstairs Theatre.

The event is free and open to the public.

ISA Fall 2025 Cohort:

Zhihao Cao, Kyung Jin Han, Ellen Yunlin Jin, Shehla Khan, "Lindsay" Yunzhe Liang, Sia Megan Mehta, Gabriela Pierina Pinasco Najera, Wing Huen Shing, Sampson Wong, "Rachel" Leyi Xu, "Charlotte" Sichen Xu, "Harry" Xueyun Zhai, and Odalia Daniela Zubarev.