3AM Theatre to Present CONVENTUM This Fall

It will be performed monthly on Saturdays from September 23 - December 9, 2023 at 7pm.

Sep. 02, 2023

3AM Theatre will present CONVENTUM as part of its Inaugural Fall Season, to be performed monthly on Saturdays from September 23 - December 9, 2023 at 7pm at its new has studio in Long Island City, 920 35th Avenue, Unit #3N, Long Island City, NY, 11106. Tickets are $20 and are available at the link below.

CONVENTUM. A curated open laboratory performance to inspire intentional experimentation and cross-pollination between a diverse group of performing artists selected by 3AM Theatre. This series will include short performances from each artist's repertoire, spontaneous performances inspired by artistic challenges created live in the room, and opportunities to get to know the artists through conversations led by the company. Aimed at breaking convention and building bridges between art forms, CONVENTUM is a live-action podcast unifying the work of some of New York City's most exciting performing artists from multiple disciplines.

Performed monthly on Saturdays:

Saturday Sept 23, 7:00pm

Saturday Oct 14, 7:00pm

Saturday November 4, 7:00pm

Saturday December 9, 7:00pm

3AM Theatre is a multidisciplinary performance company that explores the twilight hours, a place in time where perceptions shift and dreams blend with reality. The company blends contemporary circus, modern dance, and physical theatre with kinetic sculpture and innovative lighting design to create original works that encompass both visual art and live performance. 3AM Theatre is dedicated to offering performing artists from multiple disciplines the opportunity to experiment, explore their crafts, and connect with peers and audiences interested in fresh, innovative new work, at. The new Long Island City studio is dedicated to incubating and presenting works of circus, physical theater, modern dance, experimental music, and a cross-pollination of these art forms.

About the Artists

Kyle Driggs - Artistic Director/Co-Producer/Creator/Performer

Kyle Driggs is a writer and performer who specializes in a unique fusion of juggling, object manipulation, movement, and theatrical persona. While he developed an early interest in circus arts, his career began ten years ago at the esteemed Ecole Nationale de Cirque de Montréal. Upon graduation, Kyle performed in an array of renowned circus shows, with a stint as a soloist in Cirque du Soleil's Broadway run of Paramour, and in the 2019-2020 season of The Big Apple Circus. Much of his newer work, however, concentrates on the avant-garde in an effort to explore the bounds of physical theatre and contemporary circus arts. With a focus on experimental stage setting, immersive narratives, and the physical orchestration of common objects, Kyle's work strives for the convergence of a modern aesthetic and high technical skill. www.kyledriggs.com

Mark Lonergan - Co-Director/Co-Producer

Mark is a New York-based director/creator, and the Artistic Director of Parallel Exit, a three-time Drama Desk Award nominee for Unique Theatrical Experience. With Parallel Exit, he has created many original and award-winning works of physical theatre. Mark's work has been seen in theatres and festivals in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. In New York City, he has presented work at Lincoln Center, BAM, The New Victory Theater, 59E59 Theaters, Symphony Space, and the Guggenheim Museum. Mark was the Guest Director for three productions of The Big Apple Circus, each a New York Times Critic's Pick. Mark was the Physical Comedy Consultant for Tony winner Christian Borle in the City Center Encores production of Me And My Girl. He was also the Creative Director for Vermont's celebrated Circus Smirkus for five seasons. www.parallelexit.com

Musiquita - Musicians / Performers

Husband and wife duo Blanca Cecilia González and Jesse Elder make up the band Musiquita, a playful exploration of Music in Spanish and English. This program combines music, language and culture into a joyful celebration, appropriate for all ages. Blanca holds a Master of Music Degree from The Juilliard School in New York City, and Jesse is the former Music Director of Postmodern Jukebox. A passion project for both of these professional musicians, Musiquita builds and strengthens Spanish and English language skills through vibrant and approachable songs. Blanca and Jesse use violin, piano, ukulele, melodica, voice, percussion and movement to thoughtfully guide listeners through an array of music and verse. As a bilingual Spanish-English family with two young children, González and Elder make learning engaging and enjoyable. Sharing their own experiences in a relaxed and supportive environment, Blanca and Jesse present easy ways to incorporate other cultures into your family's everyday life. Musiquita primarily focuses on Spanish and English tunes, but will also include glimpses into other world cultures. Traditional, classical, jazz, folk, pop, original compositions and more are all highlighted in Musiquita, appealing to a wide range of taste and energy levels. https://www.musiquita.nyc/

Ellie Steingraeber - performer

Ellie (she/her) has folded into a pretzel on The Tonight Show and flown 70 feet in the air at Madison Square Garden. She has celebrated over15 years as a circus and variety artist. She has traveled the globe performing unique acts in some of the world's strangest venues, ridden on top of elephants in small town circus shows across America, and brought joy to countless audiences through tv appearances, theatrical circus shows and street performances. www.elliesteingraeber.com




