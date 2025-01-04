3 Broadway Shows Close This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This weekend, Broadway says goodbye to three productions. Suffs takes its final bow at the Music Box Theatre following 24 previews and 301 regular performances; Back to the Future will conclude its run at the Winter Garden Theatre following 35 previews and 597 regular performances; and Elf ends its limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre after 8 previews and 57 regular performances.

The venues will soon be home to The Picture of Dorian Gray, Good Night, and Good Luck, and Stranger Things: The First Shadow respectively.

Suffs officially opened on Broadway on April 18, 2024 at The Music Box Theatre. Created by Shaina Taub, who is now the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, Suffs has also been named Best Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award) and received two Drama Desk Awards.

It’s a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. Suffs tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart.

Fans of the show will have the opportunity to view the production on their TV screens in the future as part of PBS' Great Performances series. A release date is yet to be announced.

The national tour will launch at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in September 2025. Additional cities will be announced in the coming months.

Back to the Future opened on Broadway on Thursday, August 3, 2023, following a Gala Performance benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation. The production has sold $80 million of tickets and by the end of its 18-month run, it will have been seen by over 900,000 people and played over 500 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The production will move to Germany in the 2025-2026 season for an open-ended run with more territories to be announced soon. Now in its 4th year in London’s West End, BACK TO THE FUTURE – The Musical will open four productions in major markets in the next 18 months including Germany, Japan and recently announced an 8-year deal with Royal Caribbean to play the musical in its full physical form on Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Elf the Musical officially opened on Broadway on November 17. This second revival of the musical is directed by Philip William McKinley and choreographed by Liam Steel, with book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin and songs by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin.

The production stars Tony Award nominee Grey Henson as Buddy the Elf, and Oscar nominee and Screen Actors Guild winner Sean Astin as Santa, rising stage star Kayla Davion as Jovie; Tony Award nominee Michael Hayden as Walter Hobbs; Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Ashley Brown as Emily Hobbs; Kai Edgar as Michael; Jennifer Sanchez as Deb; actor and TV personality Kalen Allen as the Store Manager; and Michael Deaner as Little Boy.

Elf The Musical is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. Raised by elves in the North Pole, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities make him realize he doesn’t quite fit in. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.