Video: Inside Opening Night of ELF with Grey Henson, Sean Astin & More

"It has surprised me how much this show hits me in my emotional core," Grey Henson told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge earlier this week. "I love the movie- I know the movie is such a sweet, fun holiday flick, but the show- like with all musicals because when people sing, you dive deeper into their psyches- you get so much heart from this production. The fact that we get to share that and bring so many people joy right now... what a gift!"

Henson leads the new production of Elf, which just celebrated its opening night at the Marquis Theatre. He's joined by Kayla Davion, Michael Hayden, Ashley Brown, and in his Broadway debut, Sean Astin.

"Since we've been in previews, the audiences are doing something. I'm new, so I don't say anything with authority... but before the curtain went up for the first show, there was a quality of irrational exuberance of desperation," said Astin on opening night. "They were so grateful to be welcomed into the arms of a loving, storytelling experience."

Watch more from the cast and creative team in this video.