2020 Spring Season Of Tom Gold Dance Cancelled Due To Covid-19
Due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 spring season of Tom Gold Dance, Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2, at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, has been canceled. The April 2 Tom Gold Dance benefit has also been canceled.
Tickets holders should call The Kaye Playhouse box office at (212) 772-4448 to request a refund. Ticket holders wishing to donate their ticket purchase as a tax-deductible contribution should write to info@tomgolddance.org for more information.
Benefit ticket holders should also write to info@tomgolddance.org.
The Company's 2020 spring season was to have comprised the World Premiere of Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold's Plan & Elevation to music of Pulitzer-Prize winning composer Caroline Shaw, Traveling West to music of John Zorn, and A Felicidade to the bossa, choro, and samba styles of traditional Brazilian music.
Scheduled to perform were dancers Lily-Frances Cosgrove, Greg DeSantis, Eleanor Frith, Brian Gephart, Jonatan Lujan, Luciana Paris, and Kennedy Roese; as well as Carlos Almeida on seven-string guitar, Cyro Baptista on percussion, Sergio Brandao on cavaquinho and guitar, and Paula Robison on flute and piccolo; and cellist Clara Abel, violinist Amelia Dietrich, violinist Katherine Liccardo, and violist Rosemary Nelis.
"We are deeply saddened to have to cancel our annual spring program as we were so excited to present three new works with a superb roster of dancers and musicians," says Tom Gold. "The safety and well-being of our audiences and our artists, however, are our highest priority. We will return to the stage as soon as we can! In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and recommendations of their local health officials."
