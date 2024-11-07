16th Annual Dancers Over 40 Legacy Awards to Take Place in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dancers Over 40 will celebrate five fabulous performers at our 16th Annual Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner Monday, December 9th 2024. This celebration honoring our very own members Ann Johnson, Alan Onickel, Christine Reisner, Francine Storey and Kevin Winkler will be held at LIPS Restaurant, 227 East 56th Street 6 - 9pm and hosted by celebrated journalist, theater critic and nightlife columnist Michael Musto. There will be guest speakers and performances by Sabel Scities, 2024 Miss Hell's Kitchen winner, along with the always wonderfully delicious full-course meal.

Each honoree holds a special place in the world of dance and have all contributed to promoting Dancers over 40 and the History, Legacy and Lives of our community. Some of these performers began their professional careers when JFK was president with MATA HARI, BAJOUR and continued with CABARET, MY ONE AND ONLY, SOPHISTICATED LADIES, THE TAP DANCE KID, CATS, A CHORUS LINE and many, many more. Definitely over thousands of years of performance between them all!

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers. The event will be videotaped and donated to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Tickets ON SALE NOW with REDEYE. Members, $60.00 with their 2024 - 2025 discount code; non-members, $75.00. There is also a RedEye Box office located at 355 West 41st Street, open from 8am to 4pm daily. Call 888-438-8490 to order by phone. For more information, call the DO40 Hotline at 212-330-7016 or email at dancersover40@aol.com.