15th Annual SALON SYMPHONY To Celebrate International Women Artists At Hungarian House Of New York

The International Women Artists Salon will present the 15th annual SALON SYMPHONY on International Women’s Day, marking the organization’s 115th year. The event will take place Sunday, March 8, from 12–3 p.m. at the Hungarian House of New York, located at 213 East 82nd Street in Manhattan.

Presented in collaboration with The OPTimistiks theatre collective, the multidisciplinary gathering will feature NYC-based women and non-binary artists from across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Performers will pay homage to women artists from their homelands through monologues, songs, dance, and commentary, highlighting historic figures alongside contemporary voices.

Hosted by actor and Producing Artist Jenny D. Green, the event traces its roots to its first edition at Dixon Place in 2012 and continued virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in its 15th year, SALON SYMPHONY continues its focus on amplifying global women’s artistry within New York City’s creative community.

The program will also reflect on the first year of the collaborative “Art Peace” initiative, launched at the 2025 edition to promote positive artistic dialogue. Artist Connie Perry will return with her “Dear Cards” healing coloring action, and an immigrants’ advice table will be available during the event.

The event is free and open to the public. A Nations’ Potluck tea party will be held before and after the program.

RSVP is available through the Hungarian House of New York.