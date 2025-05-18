15 Best Spots For Drinks in the Theatre District: Where to Get a Drink Near Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for a pre-show cocktail or a nightcap after the theatre? Here are the best 15 spots for drinks in the theatre district. Long-running standards like Sardi's and The Carnegie Club have served theatregoers well for years. Established locations like the West Bank Cafe and late-night cabaret spots such as Don't Tell Mama have been favorite spots for theatergoers over the years. Plus, new speakeasies like The Friki Tiki offer unique experiences.

Who knows better about where to grab a drink in the theatre district than the people who hang out the most in the theatre district? We've asked the experts – BroadwayWorld readers/avid theatregoers – to weigh in on where they like to get a drink.

Best Theatre District Restaurants in NYC:

Hold Fast Kitchen & Spirits in Hell’s Kitchen offers a vibrant cocktail menu that blends creativity with classic flavors, making it a standout spot in New York City’s bustling theater district. Whether you're stopping by for brunch or a late-night drink, their inventive cocktails and welcoming atmosphere make it a must-visit.

Whether you're planning a pre-show drink or a late-night bite, Hold Fast Kitchen & Spirits offers a memorable experience with its inventive cocktails and warm hospitality.

Price: $$

Address: 364 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036

Nearby Theatres: St. James Theatre, Lena Horne Theatre, Broadhurst Theatre, Majestic Theatre

MAKE A RESERVATION

Nothing Really Matters is a hidden cocktail bar located beneath the 50th Street subway station in Times Square, New York City. Accessible through a discreet entrance near the Duane Reade at 210 W 50th Street, the venue offers a unique and immersive experience, combining the allure of a speakeasy with the vibrancy of a contemporary cocktail lounge.

Whether you're seeking innovative cocktails, a unique atmosphere, or a memorable night out, Nothing Really Matters offers an experience that stands out in the heart of Times Square.

Price: $$

Address: 1627 Broadway New York, NY 10019

Nearby Theatres: Winter Garden Theatre, Gershwin Theatre, Circle in the Square, Studio 54

MAKE A RESERVATION

West Bank Cafe in Hell's Kitchen offers a delightful selection of cocktails, blending classic favorites with unique creations, like the Peach Pony Club. Whether you're stopping by for a pre-theater drink or enjoying a leisurely brunch, West Bank Cafe offers a welcoming atmosphere and a diverse drink menu to suit every palate.

Price: $$

Address: 407 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036

Nearby Theatres: Westside Theatre, Al Hirschfield Theatre, St. James Theatre, New Amsterdam Theatre

MAKE A RESERVATION

The Dickens NYC, located in Hell's Kitchen, offers a dynamic cocktail experience across multiple themed spaces. Cocktails include the Call Me Mother Espresso Martini, Build-Your-Own Martini, and more!

Additionally, The Dickens hosts a Bottomless Drag Bingo Brunch every Saturday and Sunday, featuring comedy, musical numbers, prizes, and bottomless drinks for $25 with the purchase of a brunch entree.

Price: $$

Address: 783 8th Avenue NY, 10036

Nearby Theatres: Barrymore Theatre, Walter Kerr Theatre, Neil Simon Theatre, Ambassador Theatre

MAKE A RESERVATION

The Friki Tiki is a vibrant, tropical-inspired speakeasy nestled in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen, New York City. This hidden gem offers an immersive escape with its beachy cocktails, nightly live music, and eclectic decor.

Whether you're looking for a pre-show drink or a lively night out, The Friki Tiki offers a unique blend of tropical cocktails, live entertainment, and a fun atmosphere in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen.

Price: $$

Address: 357 W 44th ST, New York, NY 10036

Nearby Theatres: Al Hirschfield Theatre, Broadhurst Theatre, St. James Theatre, Imperial Theatre

MAKE A RESERVATION

Don't Tell Mama is a renowned piano bar and cabaret located in New York City's Theater District. Since its establishment in 1982, it has become a favorite spot for both locals and tourists seeking a blend of live entertainment and classic cocktails.

Whether you're looking to enjoy a classic cocktail, experience Broadway-caliber talent, or both, Don't Tell Mama offers a unique and memorable experience in the heart of NYC.

Price: $$

Address: 343 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036

Nearby Theatres: Richard Rodgers Theatre, Al Hirschfield, Lunt Fontanne Theatre, Imperial Theatre

MAKE A RESERVATION

Savor a premium cigar, a glass of single malt scotch, and live music in one of New York City's most distinguished lounges. Just steps from Carnegie Hall, Central Park, and Times Square, The Carnegie Club offers a stunning blend of grandeur and intimacy.

The space features hand-carved 18th-century bookcases lined with leather-bound volumes, a majestic stone fireplace, soaring 20-foot ceilings, and multiple cigar humidors—all complemented by plush, comfortable furnishings. It's also home to the city's longest-running Sinatra tribute, with Steven Maglio and the Stan Rubin 11-Piece Orchestra delighting audiences for over 20 years.

Price: $$$

Address: 156 West 56th St New York, NY 10019

Nearby Theatres: New York City Center, Carnegie Hall, Gerhswin Theatre, Circle in the Square Theatre

MAKE A RESERVATION

The Algonquin Hotel in Times Square boasts two distinctive bars: the elegant Blue Bar and the more casual Lobby Bar. Each offers a unique experience, catering to different preferences and occasions.

Whether you're seeking a classic cocktail in a historic setting or a casual drink in a cozy lounge, The Algonquin Hotel's bars offer experiences that cater to diverse preferences.

Price: $$$

Address: 59 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036

Nearby Theatres: Belasco Theatre, Lyceum Theare, Hudson Theatre, James Earl Jones Theatre

Dolly Varden in Hell’s Kitchen is renowned for its inventive cocktails that blend theatrical presentation with bold flavors.The restaurant features a unique ambiance, with a stylish design that includes seating in a replica of a vintage train car, creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere that transports guests to a bygone era while enjoying contemporary culinary creations.

Drawing inspiration from the Gilded Age and the Roaring '20s Jazz Age, the bar offers a menu that features both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, each crafted with creativity and flair.

Price: $$

Address: 302 W 51st St

Nearby Theatres: Gershwin Theatre, Circle In the Square, Neil Simon Theatre, New World Stages

MAKE A RESERVATION

Glass House Tavern, nestled in the heart of New York City's Theater District, offers a vibrant cocktail menu that caters to a variety of palates. Whether you're seeking a pre-theater pick-me-up or a post-show nightcap, their inventive drinks provide a delightful experience.

Glass House Tavern's cocktail menu offers a diverse array of flavors, from smoky and spicy to light and fruity, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. Its central location makes it an ideal spot for theatergoers and cocktail enthusiasts alike.

Price: $$$

Address: 252 W 47th St.

Nearby Theatres: Barrymore Theatre, Lena Horne Theatre, Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

MAKE A RESERVATION

Frena, located in Hell's Kitchen, offers a vibrant and innovative cocktail program that complements its modern Middle Eastern cuisine. Drawing inspiration from Mediterranean flavors and regional ingredients, the bar presents a selection of creative drinks that reflect the restaurant's culinary ethos.

Price: $$$

Address: 773 10th Ave New York, NY 10019

Nearby Theatres: MCC Theater, August Wilson, Gershwin Theatre, Circle In the Square Theatre, New World Stages

MAKE A RESERVATION

With a rustic charm, Hurley’s is a three-level saloon that includes a restaurant, full-service bar, private booths, rooms for all-size parties, and a rooftop garden (weather permitting).

Whether you're seeking a classic cocktail, a refreshing beer, or a hearty meal, Hurley's Saloon provides a versatile and inviting setting in the heart of New York City's Theater District. The casual atmosphere features plenty of TVs for sports. Just steps from Times Square, there is also a parking garage across the street.

Price: $$

Address: 232 W 48th St.

Nearby Theatres: Walter Kerr Theatre, Longacre Theatre, Ambassador Theatre

MAKE A RESERVATION

A charming and stylish spot with a vintage vibe, offering craft cocktails, local beers, and a diverse menu. Located in the Garment District, the cozy space serves handcrafted cocktails, local brews, and carefully selected wines alongside a creative menu.

Just steps from Bryant Park, Times Square, and the Theater District, this is the perfect stop for a pre-theater cocktail and small bite or a post-show nightcap.

Price: $$

Address: 147 W 40th St

Nearby Theatres: New Amsterdam Theatre, Todd Haimes Theatre, Lyric Theatre, Nederlander Theatre

MAKE A RESERVATION

Caricatures of Broadway stars adorn the walls of this iconic spot, serving classic Italian dishes for pre- and post-theater meals. With a 100-year history, Sardi’s is Broadway’s longest-running show.

Sardi's offers a selection of wines, cocktails, and other beverages to complement your meal. They also offer a variety of desserts, like cheesecake and tiramisu, to pair with your post-show drink.

Price: $$$

Address: 234 W 44th St

Nearby Theatres: St. James Theatre, Shubert Theatre, Helen Hayes Theatre, Broadhurst Theatre

MAKE A RESERVATION

Dutch Fred’s, located in Hell’s Kitchen, is renowned for its inventive and meticulously crafted cocktails. The bar offers a dynamic menu that blends classic mixology with modern twists, ensuring a memorable experience for cocktail enthusiasts.

Whether you're a connoisseur of classic cocktails or eager to try innovative concoctions, Dutch Fred’s provides a diverse and inviting menu to explore. Just steps away from Broadway theaters, it’s the perfect spot for a pre- or post-show drink.

Price: $$

Address: 307 W 47th St

Nearby Theatres: Lena Horne Theatre, Schoenfeld Theatre, Richard Rodgers Theatre

MAKE A RESERVATION