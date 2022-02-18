100 Years of Broadway in 1 Night! Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway at The Parker!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 18, 2022  

Neil Berg's 100 of Broadway Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway recreates the greatest moments from the finest shows of the century featuring the actual stars of shows such as The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, CATS, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Jekyll & Hyde. These amazing performers light up the stage with songs from the hit shows in which they starred. Neil Berg presents brilliantly revived arrangements of Broadway classics as well as thrilling numbers from Broadway's newest hit shows. Get Your Tickets Now! Tickets at Ticketmaster.com or www.parkerplayhouse.com


