The Drawing Center is Closing its Galleries Until Further Notice
The Drawing Center has released the following statement regarding their upcoming closure:
In support of New York City's effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 and for the health and well-being of our visitors and staff, The Drawing Center is closing its galleries, effective March 12, 2020 until further notice. We are also postponing or cancelling all public programs through April 12, 2020.
The safety and well-being of our visitors and team is our top priority, and we join many cultural institutions across the city and country who are also closing to help limit the further spread of the Coronavirus. We are closely monitoring the situation, and will continue to update The Drawing Center's status at drawingcenter.org.
If you have tickets to an upcoming public program at The Drawing Center, please expect a full refund in the coming days. Should you have any questions, please reach out to us at info@drawingcenter.org.
We look forward to welcoming you back to The Drawing Center as soon as possible.
