Broadway CON 25 : “Crossing Curtains, Latin Voices, and the Broadway Exchange”

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway CON, the largest and most celebrated annual gathering in the Broadway community, returns this year with an exciting lineup of events and discussions. Taking place from February 7-9, 2025, at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, Broadway CON promises to be a celebration of theater’s rich legacy and its future. Among the many anticipated panels, one stands out for its timely and essential dialogue: “Crossing Curtains, Latin Voices, and the Broadway Exchange.”

This unique panel aims to spotlight the remarkable contributions of Latinx artists to the Broadway scene, highlighting the importance of representation, passion, and the transformative power of storytelling. Moderated and curated by Jenny Prada (ArtPlus Producers and JenOnBroadway), a visionary networker, producer, and consultant, this discussion will delve into how Latinx artists have not only shaped the Broadway stage but also paved the way for future generations. The panel will bring together an inspiring group of individuals who have been instrumental in building a more inclusive Broadway, each offering a perspective from their diverse experiences in the world of theater.

Panel Lineup:

Jenny Prada: A devoted Broadway enthusiast for over 20 years, Jenny has tirelessly supported Latin American students entering the New York market, connecting cultures through her extensive work and studies in the city. Holding a Bachelor's in Communication Science and training from the Acting Conservatory under distinguished Peruvian directors Alberto Ísola and Roberto Ángeles, Jenny has produced theater, film, and TV in Peru and at the New York Musical Festival. As the founder of ArtPlus Producers, she proudly presents her first Broadway-con programming—a testament to her leadership and commitment to elevating Latin American talent on Broadway's most prestigious stage. She is also known as "Jen on Broadway" on Instagram, where she blends glamour and professionalism while sharing exclusive insights into the Broadway world. Camila Figueiras Meriggi – the executive producer of Chasing Dreams, is an actress, singer, dancer, producer, songwriter, and director. Originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Camila is also a proud graduate of Go Broadway. At the age of 19, she won a scholarship to study the Musical Theatre Conservatory Program at AMDA New York (The American Musical and Dramatic Academy), where she graduated with honors. During her time at AMDA, she founded the AMDA Latinx Alliance, the first student-created alliance specifically for AMDA’s Latinx community. As part of this initiative, Camila directed different productions in Times Square to raise awareness for Latinx artists in New York City. Her stage credits include Hairspray, We Will Rock You, In The Heights, Footloose, Legally Blonde, Les Miserables, and a featured role in HBO Max’s And Just Like That. Delfina Perret, the artistic director of the Latinx and international cabaret show Chasing Dreams in NYC. Delfina is an actress, singer, and educator from Argentina. After graduating as an acting teacher from Andamio 90 (Argentina), she moved to NYC to further her studies in musical theater at Go-Broadway Experience and the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA). Delfina has worked with Manhattan Theatre Club at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater and has taught musical theater in various spaces, including El Club de Canto and La Posta, Casa Cultural in Argentina. She has also directed several shows for OT Compañía Teatral. Delfina's recent credits include Carmen & Isabel, by Luli Ingold at CC Recoleta, and Junkie Backwards, by Brandon L. Johnson, among others.

Marco Zunino, a celebrated Peruvian actor and singer, recognized internationally for his dynamic stage presence. He made history as the first Latin American to portray Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway. Trained at New York’s Circle in the Square Theatre School, Zunino has starred in productions like Jesus Christ Superstar, Cabaret, Rent, West Side Story, A Chorus Line, The Sound of Music, The Boy from Oz, and Déjame que te Cuente: El Musical de Chabuca, performing across Peru, Mexico, and South Korea. He also appears in Netflix’s Control Z, further establishing him as a prominent figure in Latin American entertainment. Denisse Dibós, a celebrated Peruvian actress, producer, and educator, holds a Master of Fine Arts in Music from the University of Southern California. As the founder of Preludio Asociación Cultural, she has brought musical theater to Peru, producing and starring in acclaimed adaptations such as The Sound of Music, A Chorus Line, West Side Story, Chicago, and Cabaret. Denisse is also dedicated to mentoring emerging talent as a representative of the Go Broadway training program. She has created original works like Nací para Quererte and Déjame que te Cuente: El Musical, which honor Peruvian legends like Chabuca Granda and celebrate the richness of Peruvian culture. Her latest production, a musical adaptation of The Little Prince, showcases her ongoing commitment to artistic innovation and her dedication to elevating Latin American voices on the global stage. Andrés Chávez, Colombian author and founder of La Tienda Teatral, a publishing house and bookstore dedicated to performing arts, with a current presence in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador. Andrés is the author of El musical en Latinoamérica, a pioneering study on Latin American musical theater. He is also the founder of Mulato Foundation (formerly Latino Musicals), a non-profit organization that encourages the research and publication of Latin American musicals. Among his many projects, he has published works from companies such as Misi in Colombia and Preludio in Peru. In addition, he authored children's music books, including Todos podemos cantar, which is currently nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2024. Andrés also teaches a course on Musical History at the Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá, Colombia.

This panel isn’t just a platform for showcasing "experts"; rather, it serves as a space for individuals who have worked relentlessly to create opportunities for others. Throughout the session, the focus will be on the importance of community and collaboration, and how Latinx artists continue to break down barriers to create a more inclusive and equitable industry. The conversation will touch on the challenges faced by Latinx performers and creators, the growing visibility of Latinx talent on Broadway, and the vital role of mentorship and support networks in opening doors for future generations.

Key Themes of the Panel:

Representation in the Arts: Exploring how Latinx artists are shaping the narrative of Broadway and fighting for more authentic portrayals of their cultures.

Exploring how Latinx artists are shaping the narrative of Broadway and fighting for more authentic portrayals of their cultures. The Power of Storytelling: Discussing the ways in which Latinx stories—often overlooked or marginalized—are enriching Broadway's tapestry.

Discussing the ways in which Latinx stories—often overlooked or marginalized—are enriching Broadway's tapestry. Mentorship and Community: Reflecting on the importance of passing the torch and creating spaces where Latinx talent can thrive and mentor others.

Reflecting on the importance of passing the torch and creating spaces where Latinx talent can thrive and mentor others. Breaking Barriers: Sharing strategies for overcoming the challenges of being a minority in the Broadway scene and how the panelists have navigated those challenges.

“Right now, we, the latin community are very visible. The world is open to our stories, and there's a strong desire among us to tell them. It’s time for us to share ours. The world is watching, and now is the moment to speak up.” Jenny Prada

For Jenny, this panel represents much more than a personal achievement; it is the culmination of years of hard work connecting Latinx artists with opportunities and breaking down the walls that have long kept many from reaching their full potential. Through her work with Revolution Latina, she has been a guiding light for Latinx artists in the Broadway community, and this panel is her way of ensuring that the voices of many are heard. In her words, “When you give light to others, it doesn’t dim your own—it expands, and you grow too.”

This panel is more than just a discussion; it is a celebration of the Latinx voices that are elevating Broadway and carving a path for future generations. It is a powerful reminder of the strength of community and the importance of sharing stories that reflect the diverse experiences of Latinx individuals. Don’t miss this important conversation at Broadway CON on Friday, February 7 at 3:15 PM.