Chita Rivera, Harvey Fierstein, Joel Grey, and More to Take Part in WE ARE HERE: SONGS FROM THE HOLOCAUST Concert

"We Are Here: Songs from the Holocaust", a remarkable concert of music written inside the Nazi camps and ghettos, comes to Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on January 26, 2023 at 7:30pm, to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day (observed January 27th).

Performances from Tony and Grammy Award winners/ nominees include: Harvey Fierstein, Joel Grey, Shoshana Bean, Andrew Lippa, and Brenda Russell; Drama Desk Award winner Steven Skybell; pop stars Wendy Moten and Justin Jesso; Broadway actors Talia Sauskauer, Becca Sauskauer, Danielle Bowen and Mehret Marsh; renowned Cantors Daniel Mutlu, Danny Mendelson, Rachel Brook, and Yanky Lemmer. In addition, presenters will be Tony winner Chita Rivera, His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York and CNN Reporter Gary Tuchman. This one-night-only event pays tribute to the artists murdered during the Shoah who, in the worst of times, continued to create.

In the years after the Holocaust, Jewish artists collected and published fourteen songbooks of wartime music. This concert spotlights songs from each book as well as moving stories about the composers behind them, including tributes from living relatives.

Renowned music producer and composer Ira Antelis is responsible for developing this incredible production. He created the concert after Elie Weisel died as a way for our generation to carry on and never forget the Holocaust. "What could be more important than giving voice to the voices that were taken from us?" said Antelis. In 1943, just before being sent to Auschwitz, composer Martin Rosenberg's last wish was for his requiem to be sung so that the world would not forget. These artists never knew if their songs would be heard again, much less by thousands at Carnegie Hall. Singing these songs at a venue such as Carnegie Hall and now the attention we are getting has shown people to want to never forget. From heart-wrenching folk ballads to up-tempo satire, this music presents a powerful spectrum of the human experience."

The event is hosted by Rabbi Charles Savenor. "Eighty years after the Holocaust, we strive to carry on their voices and songs, and honor their memories," says Savenor. "This music reminds us as much about the Jewish people's perseverance as the human will to hope. The diversity of voices in this concert constitutes a chorus of love and harmony when we need it most."

Jack Kliger, President & CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, who will participate in the event, states: "We are extremely grateful to participate in this moving event as we commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Amid the rise in antisemitism, both at home and across the globe, we must not remain silent. 'We Are Here' is both a tribute and a reminder that we must stand together and speak up - whether through words or music - in the face of prejudice and extremism to create a better world for all."

We Are Here: Songs from the Holocaust is proud to be partnering with the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center (IHMEC) as their educational partner and benefactor.