VOVER by TANGO LOVERS is Returning to the USA This Fall

The sensational tango musical VOVER by TANGO LOVERS comes back to the USA stages this Fall.

This time featuring one of the most renowned and awarded tango singer of contemporary times, GUILLERMO FERNANDEZ. The extraordinary cast and an orchestra directed by Grammy and Latin Grammy awards winner, LAUTARO GRECO, make VOLVER by TANGO LOVERS a unique performance which gathers the top talent from Rio de la Plata.

The multiple times awarded as Best Show and Best Production of the year, TANGO LOVERS COMPANY made its comeback with VOLVER mesmerizing all audiences across the Americas. This year, starting October 6, the company will be performing in Chicago, New York, Washington DC, Miami, San Francisco and also in cities where they have not been before such as Baltimore, Kiawah in South Carolina, Dallas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and also Orlando which has not yet experienced this new production.

VOLVER by TANGO LOVERS is the story of Tango dancers, musicians, singers who travel the world together with the TANGO genre and their return to their place of origin to tell and transmit with their art, endless stories, through different characters which take center stage during the show.

VOLVER, an iconic tango piece from the vast repertory of Carlos Gardel is a meaningful title for many reasons. The show pays tribute to those places and people that marked the history of the company and its return to the stages after difficult times for humanity.

VOLVER by TANGO LOVERS was created by the Uruguayan singer and producer ALFREDO LERIDA who gave a distinctive imprint to the genre opening up to all generations and cultures, VOLVER is staged by a live orchestra, dancers and singers from Argentina and Uruguay who will make you live the passion and sensuality of tango for an experience you will never forget.

For more information, please go to Click Here