ROCKY Comes to CABA in June

Buenos Aires, ARGENTINA— Acclaimed performing artist Valeria Llaneza will present a groundbreaking retrospective titled 'Reflections of a Dream' at The Living Gallery on March 17th from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This immersive exhibition will take audiences on a journey through the defining moments of Llaneza’s artistic career, showcasing the evolution of her artistry and the passion that has fueled her path.