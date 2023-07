Nestor en Bloque Comes to Teatro Gran Rex Next Month

The lights dim, the curtain rises, and a hushed anticipation fills the air at Teatro Metropolitan on Calle Corrientes, Argentina's bustling theater district. It is here that the first-ever Spanish production of the critically acclaimed musical 'Dear Evan Hansen' takes the stage. Directed by Sebastián Irigo, with musical direction by Tomás Mayer Wolf, and under the general production of Pablo del Campo, this rendition promises to deliver an emotional and unforgettable experience for audiences.