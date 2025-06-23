DON QUIXOTE Comes to Teatro Colon Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Under the artistic direction of Julio Bocca, the Ballet Estable del Teatro Colón will present a revitalized staging of the beloved classical ballet Don Quijote. The production is set to premiere on Thursday, July 24.

This production infuses fresh creative vision into Ludwig Minkus’s timeless score, framed by the choreographic signatures of Silvia Bazilis and Raúl Candal, honoring Marius Petipa’s original choreography. A highlight reprise comes from an innovative tavern solo, reimagined by ballet legend Mikhail Baryshnikov, introducing a contemporary twist to the beloved tavern scene.

The main cast features key performances from the resident ensemble of the Teatro Colón. Additionally, international attractions include:

Performances run from July 24 through August 3.

