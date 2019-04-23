BWW Previews: CAMARERA (WAITRESS) at Metropolitan Sura

Last Wednesday it was the opening of CAMARERA ( Waitress) in Buenos Aires. Camarera is a very optimistic Musical that celebrates friendship, motherhood, women empowerment and why not, how to bake a great pie!

This show is a musical that has been going on for three seasons already on Broadway, NY. It is the theater production of the movie by Adrienne Shelly staring Keri Russell. This Broadway production has music by the incredible Sara Bareilles who also performed the main charácter on the second season of the show on Broadway.

This show has been nominated for the Tony Awards and has a great impact and creates deep connection between women around the world. We are experiencing those feelings now in Argentina where the first Spanish version is taking place.

Last wednesday at the opening of CAMARERA in Teatro Metropolitan Sura.

This Argentinian version is stared by Josefina Scaglione, original Maria in West Side Story on Broadway NY 2009, role that gave her a nomination for the Tony Awards. The rest of the cast includes big names of the Argentinian performing world like Felipe Colombo, Maida Andrenacci, Natalia Cociuffo, Guido Balzaretti, Roberto Peloni, Christian Alladio, Florencia D Elia, Magalí Sanchéz Alleno, Flavia Pereda, Diego Bros y Federico Llambí. The selection of artists on this show have great experience in acting but also in Musical theater productions.

To purchase tickets: CLICK HERE!





