BILLY BUDD Comes to Teatro Colon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires will present the Argentina premiere of Benjamin Britten’s opera Billy Budd during its 2025 season. This production, directed by Marcelo Lombardero, will be performed 1-12 July 2025.

Billy Budd is an opera by Benjamin Britten to a libretto by the novelist E. M. Forster and Eric Crozier, based on the short novel Billy Budd by Herman Melville. Originally in four acts, the opera received its premiere at the Royal Opera House (ROH), London, on 1 December 1951. Britten later revised the work into a two-act opera, with a prologue and an epilogue. The revised version received its first performance at the ROH, Covent Garden, London, on 9 January 1964.

The story of Billy Budd concerns a young merchant sailor (the title character) who is forced to serve on a naval vessel, the HMS Indomitable.

Comments