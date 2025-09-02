ASTOR PIAZZOLLA EXTRAVAGANZA, BY ANALIA FARFAN AND THE INTERNATIONAL AMERICAN BALLET at St. Jean Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Some performances entertain; others leave a lasting mark on the soul. Astor Piazzolla Extravaganza, directed and produced by the visionary Analia Farfan, was one of those rare evenings where the stage became a living canvas—painted with movement, music, and the unmistakable spirit of Astor Piazzolla.

Presented by the International American Ballet on May 16, 2025, at the Theater at St. Jean in New York City, this gala gathered an exceptional international cast and the electrifying Tango Bardo Orchestra for a night that was as intimate as it was grand. For those who attended, it was clear: this was no simple tribute. It was, in every sense, a love letter to Piazzolla’s genius—refracted through Farfan’s artistry, her ability to unite world-class talent, and her relentless drive to make tango not just remembered, but felt.

“Analia Farfan doesn’t just stage tango—she makes it live in the hearts of everyone watching.”

Analia Farfan performing in “Infidencias,” embodying both power and tenderness in a single breath.

Analia Farfan – The Pulse of the Evening

Farfan is more than a director—she is a curator of moments. Her vision for Extravaganza was precise yet passionate, balancing reverence for Piazzolla’s work with fresh, daring interpretations. Every element bore her signature: the seamless flow between numbers, the pairing of dancers and musicians, the carefully chosen choreographers, and the confidence to let music breathe when silence could speak louder than motion.

Her own appearances on stage—particularly in Infidencias with Claudio Villagra and her original choreography for Che Tango—were masterclasses in controlled intensity. In these performances, Farfan moved like a storyteller, shaping each phrase with both power and tenderness.

Dancing with Claudio Villagra, an international tango star who reached the heights of the art form with shows like Forever Tango (including his own celebrated choreographies), was a personal honor for Farfan. This performance was especially meaningful as Villagra, along with his partner Helena Fernández (Los Villagra), had traveled from Florida just for the show. Both artists brought to the stage the elegance, passion, and legacy that have made them beloved figures in the world of tango.

Highlights from the Program

Café 1930 – Smoky, nostalgic, and tender; co-choreographed by Farfan & César Ortiz, danced with grace by Misa Mochizuki and Carlos Quintuña, underscored by live guitar and violin.

Romance del Diablo – Guillermina Quiroga & Mariano Logiudice exuded silk-smooth precision, backed by Hector Del Curto’s orchestra.

Infidencias – Farfan and Villagra’s emotional tour de force, weaving vulnerability into Pedro Giraudo’s composition.

Che Tango – A vibrant urban pulse meets stage precision in Farfan’s choreography, brilliantly interpreted by Mochizuki & Quintuña.

The Spanish Flavor – Flamenco dancers Gabriela Estrada and Elisabet Torras Aguilera performed with strong traditional style, bringing authentic Spanish dance to the program.

Los Pájaros Perdidos – Piazzolla’s work was sung by Mariela Marcó and choreographed by Ayelen Ruiz and Marcos Huerta Vásquez, combining live vocals with dance in one of the evening’s standout numbers.

Vocal Brilliance – Marcó’s performances in María de Buenos Aires and Los Pájaros Perdidos were masterclasses in lyricism and drama.

The Band’s Fire – The acclaimed Tango Bardo—Lucas Furno (violin), Lorena Donvito (piano), Santiago Polimen (bandoneón), and Juan Miguens (contrabajo)—ignited the stage. Already internationally renowned, this evening marked their first-ever performance in New York City. Though they had played in other U.S. states, their appearance here was a milestone, made possible thanks to Mariela Marcó, who brought them as a favor while they were on their international tour.

"Oblivion" Choreographer and dancer Elisabeth Torras Aguilera

“At Theater at St. Jean, Piazzolla’s music felt like it was being whispered directly into your ear.”

A Vision That Resonates Beyond the Stage

Extravaganza followed the success of Farfan’s earlier “Astor Piazzolla: The New Era” at the Spark Theater Festival—an intimate, sold-out prelude that introduced her reimagined vision of tango’s evolution. The full-scale gala built upon that foundation, expanding its scope and emotional range without losing the personal heartbeat that defined the earlier work.

What made this night exceptional was not just the high caliber of talent, but the way Farfan stitched it all together. She understands that Piazzolla’s music is not merely danced—it’s inhabited. Her leadership gave each artist the freedom to bring their own voice to the stage while maintaining a unified emotional arc.

If Piazzolla himself had been in the audience, one imagines he would have smiled, knowing his music had found such a passionate and capable champion in Analia Farfan.

Misa Mochizuki & Carlos Quintuña in “Café 1930”