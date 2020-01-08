The Spouse Whisperer Will Visit Fox Cities Performing Arts Center This June

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is pleased to announce the Entertainment Events, Inc. presentation of award-winning comedian Mark Cordes, delivering his critically acclaimed one-man show, The Spouse Whisperer, a comedic journey that starts with 'love at first sight' 'til death do us part' and all of the funny stuff in between. The Spouse Whisperer plays three performances in the Kimberly-Clark Theater, June 18-20 at 7:30 p.m.



Tickets for The Spouse Whisperer are $48 and go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, or through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.



Whether you're searching or already with that hunk-of-burning-love, you can't miss The Spouse Whisperer coming to the Fox Cities P.A.C. June 18-20, 2020.





