The Plymouth Arts Center Announces Virtual Sartori Big Cheese Drop

New Year's Eve celebrations will look a little different for many this year in the community of Plymouth, Wisconsin, home of Sartori Cheese. The annual Sartori Big Cheese Drop, nationally lauded as one of the country's quirkiest New Year's Eve traditions, will be going virtual in the interest of public safety.

This event celebrates the City of Plymouth, well-known as the Cheese Capital of the World. For the past 14 years the event has drawn thousands as the community comes together to welcome in the new year. The crescendo of the event is marked by a countdown and the lowering of a giant wedge of Sartori's world award-winning BellaVitano® Gold Cheese.

Following CDC and Wisconsin State Guidelines, the 2020 Sartori Cheese Drop was filmed in partnership with the Plymouth Arts Center and the Plymouth Fire Department. Jim Sartori, Chairman of Sartori Cheese, his wife, Jan, and Donna Hahn, Executive Director of the Plymouth Arts Center were onsite to observe the tradition. "It wouldn't feel like New Year's Eve in Plymouth without the Sartori Cheese Drop - we're very appreciative to the Plymouth Arts Center and Plymouth Fire Department for helping to keep the tradition alive this year. We wish everyone a Happy New Year and we look forward to a very bright 2021." said Sartori.

Donna Hahn said, "we invite everyone to join us for the New Year's Eve Big Cheese Countdown Watch Party on Facebook. It will be a great way to celebrate, in the cozy comfort of your own home, as we ring in the New Year together virtually! The video will available for viewing a few moments before midnight. For a little extra fun we encourage you to take photos or videos of your family watching the event, post them to Facebook, remember to tag the Plymouth Arts Center and the Sartori Company, and add a hashtag, i.e. #SartoriBigCheeseDropWI, #PlymouthArtsCenterWi, or #PlymouthWisconsin. Those posting will be included in a drawing for a chance to win a Sartori Cheddars Giveaway. To be eligible for the drawing, post before 6pm on January 1st. We'll notify you if you are one of the six winners. The gifts may be picked up at the Plymouth Arts Center."

Hahn continued, "the Plymouth Arts Center initiated this popular New Year's event back in 2007 to pay tribute to Plymouth's cheese heritage and its thriving industry that exists today. We greatly appreciate the Sartori Company's generous sponsorship of this event and our organization. We also thank the Plymouth Fire Department and Fire Chief Denis Fellows for their continued gracious assistance. We wish you and your family very Healthy and Happy New Year! Please mark your calendar for the 15th Annual New Year's Party and Sartori Big Cheese Drop, December 31, 2021 at the Plymouth Arts Center!"

About Sartori: Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition.

About the Cheese Capital: The national respect for Plymouth was planted in the fact that the price of cheese in the USA was designated at the Wisconsin Cheese Exchange in downtown Plymouth, beginning in 1918. The Cheese Exchange pricing and standards were the platform for cheese pricing until 1956. During these decades Plymouth became known as Cheeseville because of the cheese storage facilities, the processing of cheese and shipping of product throughout the country. Today Plymouth is simply the Cheese Capital of the World with over 15% of the cheese consumed in the US going through the city.

About the Plymouth Arts Center: Established in 1993, as a 501c3 non-profit arts organization, the Plymouth Arts Center is Western Sheboygan County's leading arts destination. Its celebrated Gallery 110 North showcases Wisconsin fine artists in changing exhibits. The Gift Shop features original art created by PAC members. The PAC offers an ongoing and vibrant schedule of live musical and theatrical performances, art classes, chartered bus trips, and special events, i.e. Jazz & Blues Crawl, Spring Art Tour, Paint the Towns En Plein Air, and the nationally acclaimed, "Big Cheese Drop!" The PAC also serves an unique backdrop for private parties, meetings and special events. Tour/School groups welcome. Gallery admission is free.

The Plymouth Arts Center is located at 520 East Mill Street, downtown, (at the intersection of Eastern, Mill & North. For more information or to request more information about New Year's Eve or for a schedule of events, please call (920) 892-8409 or visit the PAC website at: www.plymoutharts.org