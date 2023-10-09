THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes to Fox Cities P.A.C.

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will play host to The Price Is Right Live interactive stage show on March 16, 2024 presented by NiteLite.

Tickets may be purchased starting Friday, October 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. on Click Here, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

ABOUT THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE

Get ready to “Come on Down” and join the excitement as the legendary television game show, The Price Is Right, comes to life in an unforgettable live event! Whether a long-time fan or new to the show, this is a chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes.

Alongside the Celebrity Host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone's favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 20 years, generations of fans all across America have made The Price is Right Live the perfect family entertainment experience. And the next contestant might be YOU! If patrons ever dreamt of spinning the Big Wheel - now is their chance! Look for special packages, where patrons can come on stage, and give the Big Wheel the spin they've always wanted!

The Price is Right remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running gameshow in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, “Price” and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.