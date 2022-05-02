Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration On Sale This Friday

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced Straight No Chaser: "The 25th Anniversary Celebration" on November 2, 2022.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center start at $25.00 and go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2022 with a 62-date fall tour and their third PBS special airing nationwide starting in June.

Formed during the 1996-1997 school year at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser - which began, according to group member Steve Morgan as a "way to meet girls" - eventually emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.

"When we started Straight No Chaser as college kids at Indiana University, we never imagined that 25 years later, we'd have two albums certified gold and tour dates around the world," said group member Walter Chase. "What a ride it has been. It has literally been a dream come true."

This fall, the group will kick off their "The 25th Anniversary Celebration" tour on October 20th in Deadwood, South Dakota, and will perform through New Year's Eve, where the tour wraps up in Portland, OR. In total, this fall the group will perform 62 shows.

In commemoration of "The 25th Anniversary Celebration," Straight No Chaser will release an exclusive NFT to mark the occasion. All details will be revealed in the coming days on Straight No Chaser's site and social platforms (all links are below).

Additionally, PBS stations nationwide will air "Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration," starting this June. The concert, filmed at the Murat Theatre at Old National Center in Indianapolis in 2019 where the group has sold out 27 shows, features the nine group members performing classics like "Proud Mary," "Lean on Me" and "Twistin,'" as well as pop mash-ups, like "Uptown Funk/Thriller."

Earlier this year, Straight No Chaser, known for their soundtrack to the holidays, released a book of cocktail and food recipes, sharing their family traditions with their fans. Straight No Chaser Sound Bites: A Cappella, Cocktails, and Cuisine, a recipe book with personal family memories shared with the broader Chaser family and published by Red Lightning Books (a sister company of IU Press), is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Red Lightning, and on Straight No Chaser's site.

This fall, Straight No Chaser will release a physical version of last year's deluxe edition of Social Christmasing, which featured an original, "Christmas Show," written by group member Mike Luginbill and "Celebrate Me Home," featuring Kenny Loggins, in addition to the album's original tracklist which included their signature twist on Christmas classics like "Silver Bells" and "Frosty The Snowman," five new original songs, and a hopeful take on the Counting Crows classic "A Long December."