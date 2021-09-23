Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit 'The Bias Inside Us' Comes To The Weidner Center In January 2022

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, UW-Green Bay's Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs Office (MESA) and the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts are pleased to announce the Weidner Center will host "The Bias Inside Us" January 15, 2022 through February 13, 2022. The community engagement project from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Services (SITES) will raise awareness about the social sciences and psychology of implicit bias, the impact of this bias, and what people can do about it.

"The Bias Inside Us" features a traveling exhibition that serves as the centerpiece for local programs and activities. Through compelling images, hands-on interactives and powerful testimonials and videos, the exhibition unpacks and demystifies the concept of bias. The exhibition features six sections: Introduction, The Science of Bias, Bias in Real Life, Serious Consequences-Bias is All Around Us, #RetrainYourBrain and Personal Reflection.

The exhibit opens to the public Saturday, January 15, 2021 at 9:00 am in the Grand Foyer of the Weidner Center. Admission is free, no registration required. Contact the Weidner Center at theweidner@uwgb.edu or 920-465-2726 for groups of 15 or more.

The Bias Inside Us Hours:

Wednesday-Friday - 3:00 pm-7:00 pm

Saturday - 9:00 am-2:00 pm

January 15, 2022 - February 13, 2022

Visitors will explore the foundational blocks of bias, the psychology of how it forms and how it influences behaviors both consciously and unconsciously. Interactive elements display how implicit and explicit bias show up in the world and how bias influences systems and policies that have consequences for many people and communities. One interactive experience invites visitors to think about the how bias is reflected in product design, advertising, architecture and technology. Among the videos in the exhibition is a series that features eight voices from diverse perspectives sharing personal experience with bias.

The exhibition also features Spanish photographer Angélica Dass' Humanae project, which reflects on the color of skin that challenges the concept of race. In this work, Dass documents humanity's true colors through portraits, rather than the labels "white," "red," "black" and "yellow."

UW-Green Bay's MESA seeks to "Keep the Conversation Going" with a year-long calendar of companion events inspired by the "The Bias Inside Us" exhibit. "UW-Green Bay is honored to have been selected by the Smithsonian to host this 'The Bias Inside Us' exhibit and wants to reach as many communities as possible. Keep the Conversation Going is a regional collaborative effort with events across multiple cities, colleges and community centers to both create more dialogue, more learning and to give deeper impact to 'The Bias Inside Us' exhibit" says UW-Green Bay MESA Diversity Director, Mai Lo Lee.