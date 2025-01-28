RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Announces Tour Date At Fox Cities P.A.C.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles. RAIN will perform on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Tickets for the 1:00 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $51.98 and go on sale Friday, January 31, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

ABOUT RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

This mind-blowing live performance takes a journey back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!” (Associated Press). RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four with note-for-note precision. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes, psychedelic visuals and flawless detail, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes, a nod to the 60's but in high definition.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live performance as infectious as it is transporting. RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles promises is an extraordinary journey that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.

Tickets may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

