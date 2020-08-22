Plymouth Arts Center Theatre Company Presents IF IT'S MONDAY, THIS MUST BE MURDER

Show dates are Friday and Saturday, September 25 and 26 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 27th at 2:30pm.

Plymouth Arts Center Theatre Company will be presenting "If It's Monday, This Must Be Murder," a comedy-drama written by Pat Cook and directed by Kerrylynn Kraemer. Show dates are Friday and Saturday, September 25 and 26 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 27th at 2:30pm. Advance tickets are $10 per person. Tickets for this production will NOT be sold at the door. For tickets please visit the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 East Mill Street, Downtown Plymouth, WI. Tuesday-Friday, 10am to 4pm, or call: 920-892-8409; email: info@plymoutharts.org. Tickets may also be conveniently ordered online at: www.plymoutharts.org. Visa and Mastercard are accepted.

Cast members for the play include Nicholas LaPoint, Kristopher Kraemer, Toddianna Kraemer, Bob Deyo, Dawn Molly Dewane, Randy Stache, Sue Kaiser, Tom Clegg, Bonnie Jaeger, Tegan Gonzalez, Deb Stache, and Tom Armstrong.

About the Play: Harry Monday, a private investigator, is called out to Shady Meadows Country Club to help solve three murders that recently took place. Bille Jean Hodecker, the manager of the club, is afraid that if these murders do not get solved that she is going to lose her job for sure. Sergeant Brogan, the local authority, is also called in, however, he and Harry Monday really do not see eye to eye with each other. This causes a lot of conflict as Brogan ends up arresting Monday for those murders. With some quick thinking and understanding human nature, Monday seems to make head way in solving the case, however, more deaths occur. Will Harry Monday solve the case before all the club members die? You will have to see the play at the Plymouth Arts Center to find out. Please plan to join us for this delightful comedy, drama.

Special note about ticket sales: Tickets for this show are sold in advance only as seating will be very limited due to social distancing. Groups ordering tickets will be seated together and we are requiring guests to wear a mask. In the event that we are not able to present the play in person in September, a private access link will be sent to ticket holders allowing them to view a virtual production at their leisure.

Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You