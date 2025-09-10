Peninsula Players to Host Pre-Show Seminar with Jennalee Lundquist in Conjunction with STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peninsula Players Theatre will host a free pre-show seminar with Jennalee Lundquist, Program Director of Senior Life Solutions at Door County Medical Center, on Wednesday, September 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Lundquist will discuss the Senior Life Solutions program, an outpatient group therapy initiative designed to help individuals 65 and older navigate feelings of anxiety and depression that can accompany aging. Her talk will highlight themes of friendship and community, central to both the program and Harling’s celebrated play.

A Wisconsin native, Lundquist began her role at Door County Medical Center in 2023. Beyond her professional work, she has a personal connection to kidney disease and transplantation, having donated a kidney to her father’s cousin in 2012.

Written in 1987, Steel Magnolias was Harling’s response to the loss of his sister, Susan, to diabetes complications. The play has endured for decades thanks to its heartfelt portrayal of resilience, love, and courage, later inspiring the hit 1989 film adaptation.

Steel Magnolias runs at Peninsula Players Theatre through October 19, with performances Tuesdays through Sundays at 7:00 p.m. and select Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

The seminar coincides with the company’s production of Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, with tickets to the 7:00 p.m. performance available at peninsulaplayers.com or through the Box Office.