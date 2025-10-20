Peninsula Players Theatre Honors Peggy Reineck Simpson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Board of Directors of Peninsula Players Theatre, Wisconsin's oldest professional theatre, recently honored Peggy Reineck Simpson for her six years of service as a board member. Upon her retirement from the organization's board in August, Peninsula Players Theatre's Board Chair, Tom Birmingham, presented Reineck Simpson with a plaque for her volunteer service and dedication to philanthropic giving. During her tenure on the board, she chaired the Development Committee and the New Housing Capital Campaign Committee.

A longtime Door County resident, entrepreneur, and leadership coach, Reineck Simpson is the founder of Door County Retreat, LLC, and co-creator of 100+ Women Who Care Northern Door County, a giving circle in which every dollar contributed by members goes directly to local nonprofits. Her practice of being engaged within her community, alongside her spirit of generosity, has delivered meaningful support to various organizations and nonprofits addressing basic needs, mental health, and local services.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theatre. It is unique in the country for its diverse productions, continued loyalty to a resident company, and beautiful setting of 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. In the past 90 years, the theatre has become a Door County landmark and cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members nationwide. To learn more about Peninsula Players Theatre, visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.