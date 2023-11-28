Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards

Kessler-Fahrenkrug Funeral Home Will Provide $10,000 Gift Match To Fox Cities P.A.C.'s Year-End Giving Campaign

The campaign will support mission-based programming including the Amcor Education Series.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced that in the spirit of Giving Tuesday, Kessler-Fahrenkrug Funeral Home is providing a $10,000 gift match to the Center's Year-End Giving Campaign. Every dollar donated to the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s Year-End Giving Campaign will be doubled, up to $10,000. 

 

The Center's 2023 Year-End Giving Campaign is "unlocking the spirit of giving" this holiday season, Beetlejuice: The Musical-style, raising funds (and spirits!) to support mission-based programming including the Amcor Education Series. Because of donor generosity supporting the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mission, people of all ages, abilities, backgrounds and interests are able to enrich their lives through various performing arts experiences. Students connect and broaden their perspectives and perceptions through mission-based programs including:

  • Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program
  • Frank C. Shattuck Performing Arts Touch the Hearts of Students (P.A.T.H.S.) Program
  • Family First Nights Program
  • Community First Community Engagement Series
  • Amcor Education Series

The generosity of the community has positively impacted youth across generations through the performing arts. More than 450,000 students and educators have experienced classroom lessons coming to life on stage through the Amcor Education Series since the Fox Cities P.A.C. opened its doors in November 2002. In the Center's 20th  Anniversary Season alone, Annual Partners helped make it possible for 15,612 students and educators to attend and engage in Amcor Education Series performances. Of those attendees, 927 were provided scholarship tickets, allowing students to have an educational experience without a financial barrier. 

 

Donations to the Center also help provide opportunities for high school students to grow in confidence, creativity, and collaboration skills while making long-lasting friendships based on the shared passion of the arts through the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program and the P.A.T.H.S. Program.

 

"Whether you give $1 or $1,000, you help ignite curiosity, shape new perspectives and build an empathic and strengthened community," said Fox Cities P.A.C.'s Senior Manager of Development, Emily Ponkratz.

 

The community is invited to "Jump in the line" and summon the spirit of giving to start changing lives through a donation today.

  • Online
  • Contact
  • Stop in-person
    • Visit the Center's ticket office during business hours (Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) or stop in the Main Lobby when attending a performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical, December 5 – 10.
  • Mail your contribution
    • Send your contribution Attn: Development Team to 400 W. College Avenue, Appleton WI 54911.

 

