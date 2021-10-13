Just Announced: SWING FOR THE HOLIDAYS With Green Bay Jazz Orchestra Now On Sale

The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts has announced that Swing for the Holidays is back for a third, extra festive year. The Weidner Center's jazzy holiday tradition will be held in Cofrin Family Hall on Thursday, ­­December 16, 2021­ at 6:30 PM. Tickets go on sale ­­­­­­­­­­­­Wednesday, October 13, 2021­­­ at 11:00 AM at WeidnerCenter.com or by calling 800-895-0071.

Weidner Center Executive and Artistic Director, Kelli Strickland says "The audience for Swing for the Holidays continues to grow each year. After having to take last year off, we anticipate folks will want to ring in the winter holidays with particular enthusiasm. For that reason, we are amping up the cheer with pre-show holiday crafts, an interactive photo booth, a photo op with Santa and plenty of surprise moments throughout the evening."

This year, the Weidner Center is taking Swing for the Holidays to the max. The Green Bay Jazz Orchestra with Guest Vocalist Courtney Sherman will perform swinging renditions of your favorite holiday tunes on our main stage with new and exciting pre-show activities for all ages in the Grand Foyer. Jazz Orchestra Director, Adam Gaines says, "The weather will be cold but the holiday music by the Green Bay Jazz Orchestra will be hot." He promises holiday classics made famous by America's iconic crooners: Ella, Nat, Judy, Frank and Bing.

Having begun as a collaborative concert on the UW-Green Bay Music's 6:30 Concert Series, Swing for the Holidays is growing to become a multifaceted tradition for the greater Green Bay and campus community. 6:30 Series coordinator Michelle McQuade Dewhirst says, "My hope for the event is that it becomes a "can't miss" evening that enriches the holiday season for the region."

Lobby doors for pre-show festivities open at 5:00 PM with the concert following at 6:30 PM. Bar service including special holiday themed (adult and kiddie) cocktails will be available for purchase.

Join the Weidner Center and the UW-Green Bay campus community for our annual holiday celebration. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 13, 2021­­­ at 11:00 AM at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com or by calling Ticket Star at 800-895-0071.