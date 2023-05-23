Jo Koy World Tour Comes to The Weidner in October

The performance is on Thursday, October 5 at 8 PM. 

By:
Coming off of the highly anticipated Universal Pictures film, Easter Sunday and his recent Netflix special, Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum, comedian Jo Koy has announced his 2023 Jo Koy World Tour coming to The Weidner Thursday, October 5 at 8 PM. 

Tickets go on-sale Thursday, May 25 at 12 PM through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com, or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.

Koy started 2022 with a bang, selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle. Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), The Forum (Los Angeles), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), and Madison Square Garden (New York City) to name a few. In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. In response, the mayor’s office in Honolulu proclaimed November 24th as “Jo Koy Day.” The Jo Koy World Tour will feature ALL NEW material.

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world. His highly anticipated 4th Netflix stand-up special, Live From The Los Angeles Forum premiered globally on September 13th. The special is a follow up to his 2019 Netflix special, Comin’ In Hot. Koy has already had four highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys. 

Koy recently starred in the Universal Pictures film Easter Sunday, set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy. The film is currently available on-demand, Blu-ray, & DVD. 


Recommended For You