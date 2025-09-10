Inaugural Native Heritage Celebration To Be Presented in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Marcus Performing Arts Center will present its inaugural Native Heritage Celebration, a special community event honoring the rich histories and cultures of Wisconsin's Native American tribes. The celebration will take place on Friday, September 26, on the MPAC Outdoor Grounds and is free and open to the public.

As part of the 2025/26 Culture Collective, the Native Heritage Celebration will feature traditional smudging, youth drumming, panel discussions, a keynote presentation from acclaimed Apsáalooke hip hop artist Supaman, and a “Living Village,” showcasing artifacts and traditions from several tribes, offering attendees a meaningful opportunity to learn and connect with Native communities. Event highlights include:

10:30 a.m. – Student Matinee: A special performance for K-12 students by Apsáalooke hip hop artist Supaman, followed by guided tours of the Living Village for students. Advance reservations are required and are open to schools only. To register, click here.

2:00 p.m. – Living Village: Open to the public, the Living Village offers a hands-on cultural experience featuring artifacts and demonstrations from Wisconsin's Native American tribes.

5:00 p.m. – Event Program: The free program in Peck Pavilion will include traditional smudging, youth drumming, a keynote presentation and performance from Supaman, and panel discussions. Immediately following the program, all are invited to a reception on the MPAC Outdoor Grounds.

"The Native Heritage Celebration invites all of us to connect with Wisconsin's Native communities, learn from their traditions, and celebrate the vibrant cultures that make our state unique,” stated MPAC President & CEO Kevin Giglinto. “This event reflects MPAC's commitment to presenting inclusive programming that uplifts all voices and brings our community together through the arts."

The event is free and open to the public. There are no tickets required to attend, and complimentary parking will be available in the MPAC Parking Structure beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The Native Heritage Celebration has been planned by a dedicated committee representing a range of Native communities and local partners. Committee members include Averie Anderson (Menominee & Oneida Nations of Wisconsin) of the Milwaukee Turners; Dr. Brad Kroupa (Arikara) of the Forest County Potawatomi Foundation; Tracie Sparks (Oneida Nation of Wisconsin) of Kunik; Dan Terrio (Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans) of Milwaukee County; and Tashina Williams (Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans) of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

“Wisconsin is home to one of the largest concentrations of Indigenous Nations east of the Mississippi River, encompassing eleven distinct nations, each with rich cultural traditions. The Forest County Potawatomi Foundation is proud to be part of the Native Heritage Celebration, a special opportunity for everyone to learn from, experience, and honor the remarkable cultures of our Native communities,” stated Dr. Brad Kroupa, Executive Director of the Forest County Potawatomi Foundation.

Participating organizations and makers in the Living Village include Kimberly Crowley, black ash basket maker from the Ho-Chunk Nation; Marin Webster Denning of the Oneida Nation; All Bead Up – Menominee, Oneida & Sioux Nation beadwork artists; Waking Women Healing Institute; Mariah Skenandore, Local Indigenous Artist and Designer; Milwaukee Public Museum; Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center; Rachel Jeske, “The Moccasin Lady;” University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Native Student Services; and Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services. Additional organizations and makers to be announced.