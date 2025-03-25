HAMILTON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Set For Fox Cities P.A.C. 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has unveiled its 2025-26 Season, featuring Wisconsin Broadway premieres and various live performing arts experiences. The announcement includes shows planned for the full Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America – Fox Cities Series, Boldt Arts Alive! Series, Menasha Corporation Spotlight Series and Viewpoint Speaker Series.

The 2025-26 Season was announced to a crowd of more than 1,300 Season Ticket Holders, donors, group leaders and special guests on Monday, March 24 at the annual Season Reveal event.

"It's thrilling to hear and see the response from the community for the 2025-26 Season featuring world-class talent across four incredible series," said Fox Cities P.A.C. President and CEO Maria Van Laanen. "Patrons will explore history, culture, innovation and adventure through a diverse array of performances. This upcoming season, we invite you to venture beyond the familiar, encounter fresh ideas and let the magic of live performing arts surprise and inspire you."

The Reveal event boasted impressive features of Broadway performers singing key songs from shows in the upcoming Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America-Fox Cities Series. Shawn Postell and the Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra enhanced the energy, filling Thrivent Hall with live big-band sounds. Postell has been the music director for the Center Stage Showcase since the program's inaugural season in 2016, as well as the music director for the program's Encore Singers.

Spotlighting additionally diverse and engaging cultural experiences offered by other series' shows in the coming season, Tania Tandias of Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance company performed flamenco-style dance for the audience, teasing the vibrancy and energy of what will come when Vivo Carlota Santana presents QUINTO ELEMENTO in May.

BOLDT ARTS ALIVE! SERIES

The Boldt Arts Alive! Series invites patrons of all ages to dive into diverse cultural and artistic experiences spanning eras and continents – all from the comfort of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's sprawling Thrivent Hall. With a spirit of discovery at its core, this series unites audiences through explorations of modern and traditional artistry, from dance to drama and all the worlds in between.

The Lord Chamberlain's Men tour of Hamlet

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

7:30 p.m.

Experience Hamlet as it was first produced. The Lord Chamberlain's Men, the UK's premier all-male Shakespeare company, brings their acclaimed production of this timeless tragedy to the U.S. for the first time. Through Elizabethan costumes, music and dance, witness The Bard's most gripping tale of revenge, fate and human nature.

Masters of Illusion – Believe the Impossible

Thursday, October 30, 2025

7:30 p.m.

Starring world-class, award-winning magicians, Masters of Illusion is a cutting-edge magic show featuring modern illusions, grand spectacles and hilarious comedic magic. Performed live on stage, it combines fantasy, flair and mind-bending acts that will leave you questioning what's real and what's impossible. This is a show that must be seen to be believed!

Soweto Gospel Choir – PEACE

Thursday, November 6, 2025

7:30 p.m.

The electrifying energy of the Soweto Gospel Choir is back! This globally renowned ensemble blends powerful harmonies, dynamic choreography, and vibrant South African heritage. With two GRAMMY Awards and a long history of captivating performances, their soul-stirring music, rich in faith and unity, promises an unforgettable, uplifting celebration of culture and spirit.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas By Chip Davis

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

7:30 p.m.

Experience Mannheim Steamroller live and discover why this legendary ensemble has captivated millions. A signature fusion of classical, new age and rock paired with stunning visuals creates an unforgettable performance. Don't miss this mesmerizing musical journey presented during the time of year for holiday cheer.

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's Billy Goats Gruff and Other Tales

Thursday, January 15, 2026

6:30 p.m.

Sensory Inclusive

Relive cherished childhood memories and create new ones with the young people in your life. Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia presents a playful retelling of three beloved stories! Billy Goats Gruff follows three clever goats outwitting a grumpy troll, Wolf vs. Pigs sees three resourceful pigs turn the tables on a sly wolf, and in Goldilocks, a mischievous raccoon faces surprises when the true homeowners return to a place she invaded for comforts and tasty treats.

Drum TAO

Friday, March 13, 2026

7:30 p.m.

Experience the electrifying power of this globally acclaimed ensemble that fuses the thunderous beats of traditional Wadaiko drums with the soulful melodies of Japanese flutes and harps. DRUM TAO delivers a breathtaking blend of ancient tradition and modern energy that will leave you spellbound.

Friday, May 1, 2026

7:30 p.m.

Feel the passion of flamenco as Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana presents QUINTO ELEMENTO by acclaimed choreographer Patricia Guerrero. Set to an original live score, this bold work explores ether – the invisible force that connects us. Through striking contrasts and intricate footwork, Guerrero reimagines flamenco's essence in a mesmerizing display.

MENASHA CORPORATION SPOTLIGHT SERIES

The Menasha Corporation Spotlight Series showcases talented artists across a variety of disciplines and delivers an inviting, engaging experience in the beautiful Kimberly-Clark Theater. Audiences enjoy a closer proximity to the performers, enhancing the connection of shared experiences, whether through music, storytelling, or history brought vividly to life.

Sacred Winds co-presented with IndUS of the Fox Valley

Sunday, September 14, 2025

6:30 p.m.

Sacred Winds is an extraordinary musical experience blending North Indian classical and semi-classical traditions, from ragas to folk and devotional music. Featuring two distinct wind instruments, the performance highlights three renowned musicians: an ethno-saxophonist, a bansuri (flute) virtuoso and a Grammy-nominated tabla maestro. Presented with IndUS of the Fox Valley, celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2025.

Lucas Bohn – Lesson Plans to Late Night

Friday, November 14, 2025

7:30 p.m.

Lucas Bohn returns to the Fox Cities to bring his boundless energy and razor-sharp wit in a comedy experience full of new material. A master of impressions and punchlines, Bohn blends smart, bold humor with schoolboy charm in a special about his transition from full-time public school teacher to stand up comedian.

Reunion in Song: 10 Years of Center Stage

Saturday, January 10, 2026

7:30 p.m.

In celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program, select alumni are returning to serenade you in a special evening of cabaret. Join us in the Kimberly-Clark Theater for a magical night of nostalgia and talent.

Randy Otto is Winston Churchill: The Blitz

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

7:30 p.m.

Travel back to 1940 as Randy Otto transports you to the German bombing of London. Experience Churchill's powerful speeches that strengthened British resolve during dark times. This immersive experience brings history to life through riveting storytelling and an interactive Q&A “Ask Winston.”

VIEWPOINT SPEAKER SERIES

The Viewpoint Speaker Series is your invitation to rediscover the world around you – and your place in it. Journey alongside adventurers, researchers and experts as they share vivid visuals and bold personal stories that expose the exploratory dimensions of life. Hear from these compelling speakers who will indulge your curiosity, challenge your perspective and expand your understanding.

Exploring our Wild Nature: Wolves, Chimps & Gorillas – Ronan Donovan

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

7:30 p.m.

What does it mean to be human? We build relationships, communicate, reproduce, establish territories, and adapt to shrinking resources. In these ways, we're no different from other social mammals. Chimpanzees, wolves, and gorillas are among the most charismatic mammals we know and biologist-turned-photographer Ronan Donovan has embedded for months with each. Find out what he believes we – as fellow social mammals – can learn from our wild kin.

Pink Boots and a Machete – Mireya Mayor

Tuesday, January 27, 2026

7:30 p.m.

Join world-renowned scientist and National Geographic explorer Mireya Mayor on a wild and inspiring romp through her unconventional path to success. From her early days as an NFL cheerleader to near-death experiences in the Congo and co-discovering the world's smallest primate in Madagascar, the Travel Channel's Expedition Bigfoot host shares her incredible journey with us.

Blue Zones: Unlocking the Secrets of Longevity – David McLain

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

7:30 p.m.

Join photographer David McLain on a journey to a life well-lived as he uncovers the secrets of the Blue Zones—places where people live vibrant lives beyond 100. David has spent years studying the habits of centenarians across the globe. Now, through personal anecdotes and scientific research, David shares how adopting their practices can add quality years to our own lives.

KIMBERLY-CLARK BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA – FOX CITIES SERIES

The party's roaring into the Fox Cities, bringing Grammy and Tony-winning Broadway productions to your backyard. Classic tales and treasure troves of experiences are waiting to take you on a great adventure. From New York to France, familiar stories and fresh new ones are yours to (re)discover.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

October 21-26, 2025

Be Our Guest at Beauty and the Beast, Disney's first North American production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. Members of the original creative team have reunited to bring this enchanting and timeless tale to life in a breathtaking musical filled with the romance and spectacle audiences know and love.

Hell's Kitchen

December 16-21, 2025

Wisconsin Premiere

Hell's Kitchen, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it's a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys' classics and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you're from, where you've been, or where you're going. Come experience where dreams begin: Hell's Kitchen.

Hamilton – Make It a Six-Show Package!

February 3-15, 2026

Hamilton is the Tony-winning epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Kimberly Akimbo

March 3-8, 2026

Kimberly Akimbo is the winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL!

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

The Great Gatsby

April 14-19, 2026

Wisconsin Premiere

THE PARTY'S ROARING IN THE FOX CITIES!

Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as “a Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy,” The Great Gatsby is the Tony Award-winning new musical based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. This story of extravagance and longing is “one wildly entertaining night at the theater and musical theater at its finest” (Theatrely).

& Juliet

June 2-7, 2026

Broadway's most fun hit musical, & Juliet, flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her own terms. This audience favorite is created by the Emmy-winning writer of “Schitt's Creek” and features a playlist of iconic pop hits from Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The Book of Mormon – Season Option!

November 18-23, 2025

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." Back by popular demand, it's The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, The Book of Mormon has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language. For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com.

Comments