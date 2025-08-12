Fox Cities P.A.C. Unveils Individual Onsale Dates For Broadway Shows In Its 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has revealed onsale dates for tickets to individual shows in the 2025-26 Season of Broadway Across America – Fox Cities Series.

The party's roaring into the Fox Cities, bringing Grammy and Tony-winning Broadway productions to local audiences. Classic tales and treasure troves of experiences are waiting to take audiences on a great adventure. From New York to France, familiar stories and fresh new ones arrive to be (re)discovered.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

October 21-26, 2025

Be Our Guest at Beauty and the Beast, Disney's first North American tour of the beloved musical in more than 25 years. Members of the original creative team have reunited to bring this enchanting and timeless tale to life in a breathtaking musical filled with the romance and spectacle audiences know and love.

Individual tickets on sale Friday, August 15 at 10 a.m.

The Book of Mormon

November 18-23, 2025

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." Back by popular demand, it's The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, The Book of Mormon has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language. For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com.

Individual tickets on sale Friday, August 29 at 10 a.m.

Hell's Kitchen

December 16-21, 2025

Wisconsin Premiere

Hell's Kitchen, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it's a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys' classics and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you're from, where you've been, or where you're going. Come experience where dreams begin: Hell's Kitchen.

Individual tickets on sale Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m.

HAMILTON

February 3-15, 2026

Hamilton is the Tony-winning epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Individual tickets on sale Thursday, October 2 at 10 a.m.

Kimberly Akimbo

March 3-8, 2026

Kimberly Akimbo is the winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL!

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Individual tickets on sale Friday, October 17 at 10 a.m.

The Great Gatsby

April 14-19, 2026

Wisconsin Premiere

THE PARTY'S ROARING IN THE FOX CITIES!

Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as “a Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy,” The Great Gatsby is the Tony Award-winning new musical based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. This story of extravagance and longing is “one wildly entertaining night at the theater and musical theater at its finest” (Theatrely).

Individual tickets on sale Friday, December 5 at 10 a.m.

& Juliet

June 2-7, 2026

Broadway's most fun hit musical, & Juliet, flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her own terms. This audience favorite is created by the Emmy-winning writer of “Schitt's Creek” and features a playlist of iconic pop hits from Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

Individual tickets on sale Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Ticketmaster and Broadway Across America are the only authorized ticket sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

For questions, patrons can stop into the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's ticket office during office hours. For easy access, search and download the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center mobile app.