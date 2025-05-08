Fox Cities P.A.C. Reveals 2025-26 Amcor Education Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced its 2025-26 Amcor Education Series Season to Northeast Wisconsin educators attending the Educator Appreciation Event on Thursday, May 8, 2025, during National Teacher Appreciation Week.

The Amcor Education Series provides opportunities to connect classroom lessons to live performing arts experiences. Highlights in the 2025-26 Season include A Literature to Life stage presentation of Fahrenheit 451, Exploring Our Wild Nature: Wolves, Chimps and Gorillas with Photographer Ronan Donovan, and TheaterWorksUSA's production of The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System.

"I love to bring my students to the Education Series because the Fox Cities P.A.C. hosts quality shows that make books come to life. When my students and I get to see a show about a book that I've read in class – like ‘The Runaway Bunny' or the ‘Ada Twist' series – the kids sitting next to me love to share with me things they heard about in the story. I also feel that it is important to get kids out in our community to experience different opportunities and local resources like the Fox Cities P.A.C., and different cultures and perspectives presented in the Education Series," said Junel Korth, Mount Olive Kindergarten teacher.

New to the 2025-26 Season lineup is the option for students to attend engaging stories from modern explorers featured in the 2025-26 Fox Cities P.A.C. Viewpoint Speakers Series, including Photographer Ronan Donovan and Explorer Dr. Mireya Mayor. These shows will be offered at a reduced price for the Education Series, made possible by a partnership with Vital Impacts. Vital Impacts is an organization that supports local conservation initiatives, environmental storytellers, and educational programs designed to inspire action.

The speakers supported by Vital Impacts will teach about the achievability of big dreams for middle school students who may wish to pursue careers in environmentalism, conservation and biodiversity. This is a critical time in the lives of these students who are developing ideas about who they are and who they want to be. The reality of young dreams to accomplish great things will be reinforced by the tales of modern legends sharing their true journeys.

In the spirit of the Amcor Education Series, the aim is to inform as well as inspire students to discover who they want to be. The performances connect to classroom curriculum and Wisconsin Academic Standards and have been specifically chosen to engage students more deeply with their lessons.

"The arts invite us to explore, to question and to wonder," said Fox Cities P.A.C. Chief Programming Officer Amy Gosz. "Each performance offers students and educators a chance to uncover something new – a fresh perspective, an unfamiliar culture or a spark of inspiration that brings classroom learning to life. Through themes like STEAM, creativity, teamwork and world cultures, students expand their understanding of the world and open their minds to all that's possible."

The Amcor Education Series is supported by the Series Title Partner, Amcor, as well as Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Miller Electric Mfg. LLC and Schneider Foundation. A variety of live stage performances are available for students in grades pre-K through 12 from private and public schools, state-registered home schools and state-licensed family or group care centers throughout Northeast Wisconsin and upper Michigan.

2025-26 Amcor Education Series

A Literature to Life stage presentation of Fahrenheit 451

October 7, 2025

Soweto Gospel Choir: PEACE

November 6, 2025

Exploring Our Wild Nature: Wolves, Chimps and Gorillas – Ronan Donovan

November 11, 2025

TheaterWorksUSA production of Stuntboy, In the Meantime

November 12, 2025

Randy Otto as Winston Churchill

January 14, 2026

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's Billy Goats Gruff and Other Tales

January 15, 2026

My Wild Life – Mireya Mayor

January 27, 2026

Pirate School: The Science of Pirates

February 26, 2026

DRUM TAO

March 13, 2026

TheaterWorksUSA production of Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

March 18 and 19, 2026

TheaterWorksUSA production of The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System

March 25, 2026

