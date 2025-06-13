Fox Cities P.A.C. Announces On Sale Date For Tickets And Experiences In 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced single tickets for the 2025-26 Boldt Arts Alive! Series and Menasha Corporation Spotlight Series will go on sale to the general public on June 20, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Full show lineups and ticket information regarding the June 20 onsale are listed below.

In the 2025-26 Sesaon, community members are invited to explore new perspectives and awaken their curiosity through the performing arts. With a wide range of performances and events, people of all ages, abilities, backgrounds and interests can discover something unexpected, whether it's a new genre, a powerful story, or a fresh point of view. From thought-provoking productions to engaging pre- and post-show experiences, guests will uncover inspiration at every turn.

Individual show tickets are available for purchase on June 20, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. They may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

BOLDT ARTS ALIVE! SERIES

The Lord Chamberlain's Men tour of Twelfth Night

October 29, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Masters of Illusion - Believe the Impossible

October 30, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Soweto Gospel Choir – PEACE

November 6, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas By Chip Davis

December 9, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s Billy Goats Gruff and Other Tales

January 15, 2026, 6:30 p.m.

Drum TAO

March 13, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana

May 1, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

MENASHA CORPORATION SPOTLIGHT SERIES

September 14, 2025, 6:30 p.m.

November 14, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

January 10, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

January 13, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

While individual tickets will be on sale, patrons can also save 20% on select titles with a Flex Pass to create a custom lineup by purchasing three or more titles from the Boldt Arts Alive! Series and Menasha Corporation Spotlight Series.

Groups of 10 or more interested in purchasing Boldt Arts Alive! or Menasha Corporation Spotlight Series performances can reserve their seats at foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/group-sales/.

COMMUNITY FIRST COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT SERIES

To further conversations inspired through live performances, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center offers interactive workshops and activities for community members of all ages, abilities, backgrounds and interests through the Community First Community Engagement Series. For the most up-to-date information on these community engagement opportunities, visit foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/community-engagement/.

