FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY is Coming to The Weidner Center This November

The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts and Right Angle Entertainment have announced tickets for FRIENDS! The Musical Parody will go on sale on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM. FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, the New York City Off-Broadway hit, will play at the Weidner Center on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV's Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

It's a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear! The musical recreates our favorite moments from all 10 years of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

Recommended for audiences aged 13+.

Songs from FRIENDS! The Musical Parody include:

• "495 Grove Street - How Can We Afford This Place?"

• "How You Doin'?" - Joey

• "We Were On A Break!" - Ross

• "Oh. My. God. It's Janice!" - Janice

• "Will They or Won't They?" - Ross and Rachel

• "The Ballad of Fat Monica"

• "Could I BE Anymore...In Love with You" - Chandler

• "The One Where We Make a Million Dollars an Episode"

• "We'll Always Be There For You"

Bob and Tobly McSmith (Authors) have also written Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical (NYTimes Critic Pick), 90210! The Musical and many others. Their most recent production, The Office! A Musical Parody, is now playing Off-Broadway in New York City and on tour in North America.

Visit http://friendsparodyontour.com/ for more information and the latest tour dates.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:00 am at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com, and by calling Ticket Star at 1-800-895-0071. VIP ticket options available.

Pre-Sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11:00 am with pre-sale code: PIVOT.