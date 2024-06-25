Comedian Leanne Morgan to Perform At Fox Cities P.A.C. in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will present Leanne Morgan "Just Getting Started" on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Leanne Morgan has taken the world by storm and her national headlining tour is, “Just Getting Started!” Following the breakout ratings success of her critically acclaimed Netflix special, I'm Every Woman, Morgan has sold out over 100 theater and arena shows across the United States.

“At the pace these new shows are being added, I'm going to run out of spray tanner by January!” exclaims Morgan. “I named my second tour “Just Getting Started” because I'm a 58-year-old mother and grandmother that's having the time of my life! This is a dream come true! I truly feel like I am in the prime of my life. I've had the honor to perform this new hour to 100 shows across this great country performing in front of both new and returning fans who feel like my best friends. All of this has truly blossomed into such a precious and supportive community! I'll continue sharing more stories of my real life, my family and my experiences and I hope people will still come away from this new hour saying, ‘this is my life- is Leanne spying on me??'”

Much of the fanfare can be attributed to an act that resonates with men and women of all ages from all walks of life around the world. A respite for those exhausted by an entertainment landscape that often celebrates youth over substance, Morgan is a shining example that life is meaningful and vibrant at any age and with age comes wisdom and a wicked sense of humor.

Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $52.24 and go on sale Friday, June 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

ABOUT LEANNE MORGAN

Leanne Morgan, a veteran of the comedy community, is having a huge moment with the release of her first Netflix special, Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman, which premiered April 11, 2023, to amazing reviews and viewership. Her special was in the Top 10 on Netflix and is one of the highest watched specials on the platform in 2023. She is currently on her sold out theater and arena stand up tour called, Just Getting Started, and will next be seen on screen in the Amazon Prime feature, You're Cordially Invited, starring alongside Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, and directed/written by Nick Stoller. Her first book, What in the World?, is set to be published by Random House/Convergent in September 2024. Variety named Leanne Morgan one of the Top 10 Comics to Watch for 2023 and she was named to the Forbes 50 over 50 list. Her recent press appearances include on the Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, PBS NewsHour, Sherri, The Washington Post, People Magazine, and The Wall Street Journal. When not on the road, Leanne cherishes spending time in Knoxville, Tennessee with her husband, three children, grandbaby, and two beagles.

